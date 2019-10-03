Haryana assembly polls: Dushyant Chautala to fight against BJP’s Prem Lata from Uchana Kalan

Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) put out its fourth list of 30 candidates on Thursday. Chautala, a former MP from Hisar, will once again fight against BJP’s sitting MLA Prem Lata from the Uchana Kalana segment, news agency PTI reported.

Advertising

Lata had defeated Dushyant from the constituency by a margin of over 7,000 votes in the 2014 state Assembly polls when he had entered the fray despite being a sitting MP of the Indian National Lok Dal from Hisar. Haryana is going to polls on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24. The last day for filing nomination is October 4.

The seat has been a bastion of BJP leader and former Union Minister Birender Singh, who earlier represented the seat five times. Singh’s wife Prem Lata, a sitting MLA, has been re-nominated from the seat by the BJP for the Assembly elections.

Dushyant was defeated by bureaucrat-turned-politician Brijendra Singh in 2019 Lok Sabha election from Hisar. Brijendra is the son of Prem Lata and Birender Singh, who is at present a Rajya Sabha MP.

Advertising

In the list, the JJP has also named former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was dismissed in 2017 after he posted a video complaining about the quality of food served to the troops, as the party candidate from Karnal to take on Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Former MLA Arjun Singh is also among the candidates and he has been fielded from Jagadhri.

The party had released its third list naming 20 candidates on Tuesday. So far, the party has announced 72 candidates.