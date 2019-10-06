Haryana Assembly polls: In fray from Panchkula, 80-year-old pensioner with ‘zero’ cash in hand

In the long list of candidates, who filed nominations from the Panchkula constituency, is the name of an 80-year-old Mukhtiar Singh, an independent candidate, who declared himself a social worker.

Mukhtiar Singh, who declared his residence at Chandi Kotla, Chandimandir area of Panchkula, is usually found seated outside an ashram. Although, Mukhtiar had zero cash in hand and the only movable property he owned is a Honda bike worth Rs 38,000, his total assets are worth Rs 40.38 lakh. Excluding his bike, his assets include property worth Rs 40 lakh.

In immovable assets, he owns an agricultural land at Chandi Kotla, bought in 1997 for Rs three lakh, now amounting to Rs 30 lakh and a house in the same area, that he had bought for Rs 60,000, which now amounts to Rs 10 lakh, following a development work of Rs two lakh on it. As declared in his affidavit, Mukhtiar’s only source of income is the old age pension that he gets from the government.

On being contacted, Mukhtiar claimed that earlier, he was wealthy and owned a bungalow infront of a senior Congress leader’s house in Sector 28 of Chandigarh, however, he renounced it following an epiphany. “I was a business contractor and used to work with my father. About 33 years back, I left my home and my kids, to wander into the spiritual world after I a self-realisation. I have since been a devotee of the ‘Gugga Peer’ and I am organising an army of people to form an organisation, much like ‘Shiv Sena’, that will be registered soon.”

On his earnings, he said, “I sit by an ashram nearby. People who visit sometimes give me Rs 100-200. Other than that, I have my old age pension to support me.”

When asked about his hope for winning, a confident Mukhtiar said, “I have a different kind of power with me, that will make me win. I do not want to reveal it just yet, but wait until you see the results. Everybody will be in for a surprise.”

On his decision to file nominations, he said, “All parties, be it the Congress or BJP, only makes announcements that remain limited to morning newspapers. These announcements never see the light of day on ground. I will bring them to the people they are meant for.”

As for Rs 10,000 that was required to be submitted at the Election Commission for filing nomination, he said, “The money was given to me by a complete stranger, whose name I do not even remember. He was just a passer by and I was talking to him about my ideas and visions. When he heard them, he asked me to contest the elections. As I told him I had no money, he took the amount out of his pocket and gave it to me. I do not know where he came from and where he went. I think it was fate,” Mukhtiar said.