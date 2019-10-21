Haryana assembly polls: In first four hours of polling, 23.12% turnout

Haryana recorded over 23.12% polling by 11 am on Monday. As per the Election Commission’s latest report, Bhiwani district is leading with 36.66 per cent votes cast, followed by Palwal (29.46%), Sirsa (27.57%), Fatehabad (27.12%) and Hisar (26.75%).

In Bhiwani district, Bawani Khera (SC) constituency had crossed the 40% polling mark till 11 am. Dharam Devi from INLD, Banarsi Dass from Bahujan Samaj Party, Ramkishan Fauji from Congress and Bishamber Singh from BJP are contesting from this seat.

While Panchkula recorded 15.55% voter turnout, Ambala was at 19.41%, Yamunanagar 23.07%, Kurukshetra 21.30%, Kaithal 24.99%, Karnal 19.76%, Panipat 21.89%, Sonipat 21.60%, Jind 24.44%, Rohtak 23.88%, Jhajjar 23.86%, Mahendragarh 24.82%, Rewari 24.08%, Gurgaon 15.65%, Faridabad 16.77%, Mewat 24.76% and Charkhi Dadri 20.67%.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana’s former Chief Minister and Congress candidate from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, after casting his vote with his family today said, “There is an undercurrent in favour of Congress. The results on October 24 will ensure that Congress forms the next government in Haryana.”

Meanwhile, a technical snag in EVMs at a polling booth in Tohana assembly constituency led to disruption in voting and protest by people. BJP’s state chief Subhash Barala is contesting from Tohana.