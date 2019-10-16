Haryana Assembly polls: For 70 yrs, our farmers’ water kept flowing to Pak, I will stop this, says Modi

In his second visit to Haryana in two days for campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday accused the Congress of spreading rumours about Article 370 and urged the people of the state to “punish” the party when they vote during Assembly polls on October 21. The Prime Minister addressed two poll meetings in Dadri and Kurukshetra’s Thanesar town Tuesday.

At Haryana’s Dadri town, which falls in southern Haryana, the PM said that he had initiated work to stop the flow of India’s share of water to Pakistan.

“For the past 70 years, the water of farmers of India, Haryana, kept flowing to Pakistan. Modi will stop this water and will bring (it) to your home. I have started the work because India has a right on this water. The farmers of Haryana, Rajasthan have a right on this water,” the PM said.

Southern Haryana, where the PM was speaking, faces scarcity of irrigation as well drinking water. Water scarcity is an issue that has a lot of traction among voters here. Last year in Rohtak, Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari had stated that Centre would stop water of three rivers — Ravi, Beas and Sutlej — from flowing to Pakistan.

On Tuesday, the PM said: “I have been told that the water could not reach canals here for the past 20-25 years, but it has now started flowing there.”

‘Revoke Art 370 decision if you can’

Southern Haryana also has a sizeable presence of ex-servicemen. In his speech, the PM again dared the opposition to revoke his government’s decision to abrogate Article 370. \Modi said there was a feeling in Haryana and the rest of the country that J&K needed to be pulled out of the spiral of violence. “\In a few decades, 40,000 people have died in Jammu and Kashmir. A large number of them included our soldiers and several families from Haryana, whose brave sons laid down their lives for the security of the motherland,” he said.

Attacking the Congress, he said: “If you have courage, then say that Article 370 decision would be overturned.”

The PM added: “The entire country is with Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, but few leaders of Congress are busy spreading rumours about this decision in the country and in the world… My brothers and sisters in Congress, you may abuse Modi as much as you can. You are free to import abuses from Bangkok, Thailand and Vietnam, I don’t have any problem. ‘Lekin meharbani karke, Hindustan jis tarike se aaj himmat ke sath aage bad raha hai, uski peeth par chhura ghopna band kar dijiye’ (But the way the country is progressing, kindly stop stabbing it in the back).”

“Should they not be punished severely? Would you do that on October 21?” he asked, predicting that the BJP-run state would give the opposition party a “befitting reply”.

‘Matters that bring India joy, upset Cong leaders’

At his rally in the religious town of Thanesar (Kurukshetra), the PM greeted the people with “Ram-Ram” — a popular greeting in rural Haryana.

\Modi asked people here if they were happy with the induction of the French fighter jet, saying the move had strengthened the Indian armed forces.

“But I don’t know what happens to Congress leaders. They get upset over matters that bring joy to countrymen,” he said.

“It is not restricted only to the Rafale jet issue. On every issue on which India gets respect and recognition, the attitude of Congress leaders always remains negative,” he added.

“India gets an award for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, but they have problems. World leaders attend functions in India and give us awards. Even then they have sleepless nights and get upset over every issue,” he said.

‘Haryana ready for Kamal-wali Diwali’

Maintaining that the M L Khattar government has provided a clean and transparent administration in Haryana, he claimed that the state was a “den of corruption” when the Congress was in power. He said those who looted the country will land behind the bars.

In an apparent reference to opposition leaders, but without mentioning names, he said, “Their bigwigs have landed in Tihar Jail and are now crying. Rest assured that those who defrauded the country would not be spared,” he said.

Predicting a BJP victory in the assembly polls, he said there will be two Diwalis this time – a “kamal wali Diwali” (a reference to the BJP’s poll symbol) and the other a “Diye wali Diwali” (festival of lights)

(WITH PTI INPUTS)