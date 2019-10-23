Haryana assembly polls: Congress will win over 45 seats, form the next govt, says Kumari Selja

A day after exit polls predicted a landslide victory for the BJP in Haryana, state Congress president Kumari Selja Tuesday junked their findings and said that Congress was going to form the next government in the state by winning over 45 seats. Exuding confidence in the state’s electorate, Selja claimed: “It is our assessment, feedback from the ground and field reports of our party workers that we are forming the next government.”

Talking about the change in Haryana Congress’s organisational structure in which she replaced former HPCC chief Ashok Tanwar and Bhupinder Singh Hooda replaced Kiran Choudhry as CLP leader, Selja said, “As far as Congress is concerned, all poll-bound states witnessed a change at the organisational level. In Haryana too, it happened. In Haryana, our work kept going on and all of our leaders, our party workers stood united and contested this election.”

“Since yesterday, we are receiving reports from our leaders, party workers across the state and I can say that Congress is forming the next government. This is our assessment and even people of Haryana agrees to it. It is another matter, if media agrees with us or not. But the way in which polls were contested in Haryana, we tried our best not to let people’s attention get diverted from core issues of Haryana. We campaigned on Haryana-centric issues, even while BJP tried to deviate from the core issues. We got positive response of people. It is our assessment, input and feedback that we are going to form the next government,” Selja said, adding that “We will win over 45 seats”.

There are 90 Assembly segments in state and Congress had won on 15 in 2014 polls.

Selja accused that BJP of deviating from core state issues and misleading people by trying to divert their attention towards national issues. “We released our manifesto and it made an immense positive impact. We represented each and every section of the society, because Congress had always been a 36-biradari party and unlike BJP’s only sloganeering, Congress moves forward with everybody together and its focus is on holistic development of the society,” she said.

She also accused the BJP of “misusing official machinery” in polls. “Since day one, we have been saying that BJP had been misusing official machinery. They had done the same in Lok Sabha polls too. They are still doing it.”

On Congress’ allegations of alleged EVM-tampering in Panchkula, Selja said, “If it is a fool proof method, which Election Commission assures, there should not be even a single complaint. EC has been saying that no tampering is possible, in that case there should not be even a single complaint. Even I can say that when I voted, it took more than seven seconds to register the vote. EC will have to inquire into these aspects. We will be watching it during counting of votes also. If even an iota of doubt is raised, it is not a good reflection on our democratic process or Election Commission.”

On absence of central leadership from the campaign, Selja said, “Sonia ji had to come, but due to some health issues, she could not come. Rahul ji came. Others including Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and (Bhupesh) Baghel ji and several others had also come. But it is a different thing that media does not pay much attention to our people.”

On regional parties, Selja said that “In 2014, there was an influential regional player but since then a lot has changed in the state. The prime contest is between two national parties — the BJP and the Congress”.