Haryana assembly polls: Congress puts out first list past midnight, 84 names announced

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kiran Choudhry are among the 84 candidates announced by the Congress late on Wednesday night. Former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal’s both sons — Kuldeep Bishnoi (Adampur) and Chander Mohan (Panchkula) are among the candidates announced by the party. The Congress is yet to declare candidates for six seats — Ambala Cantt, Fatehabad, Barwala, Radaur, Ladwa and Asandh.

Hooda has been again fielded from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Randeep Surjewala from Kaithal, while Kiran Choudhry is Congress’s choice from Tosham seat. A long time INLD state president and former minister Ashok Arora, who had recently joined Congress, has been fielded from Thanesar. Sitting Independent MLA and former Union Minister Jai Prakash, who recently joined Congress, is party candidate from Kalayat, while former MLA Pradeep Choudhary, who had recently joined the Congress leaving INLD, has been fielded from Kalka.

Sources in the Congress revealed that Hooda and Kumari Selja had succeeded in getting the lion’s share in ticket allocation. Few seats have been given to close associates of other senior leaders from the state, including former state Congress president Ashok Tanwar, which include Sirsa and Rania Assembly constituency. Former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal’s son and Hooda supporter, Ranjit Chautala, was a strong contender from Rania seat, but the Congress has fielded a Tanwar supporter, Vineet Kamboj from here.

Former minister O P Jain has been fielded from Panipat Rural. Other candidates in the list include Shalley (Naraingarh), Jasbeer Mallour (Ambala City), Varun Chaudhary (Mullana), Renu Bala (Sadhaura), Akram Khan (Jagadhari), Nirmal (Yamunanagar), Anil Dhantori (Shahabad), Mandeep Singh Chatha (Pehowa), Dillu Ram (Guhla), Satbir Singh Jangra (Pundri), Banta Ram Balmiki (Nilokheri), Dr Navjot Kashyap Panwar (Indri), Tarlochan Singh (Karnal) and Anil Rana (Gharaunda).

Hooda loyalist and former minister, Paramveer Singh, will fight on the party ticket from Tohana, while another aide of the former CM, B B Batra has been fielded from Hooda’s hometown, Rohtak. The Congress has again fielded former Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Sharma from Ganaur, Sanjay Aggarwal from Panipat City, Balbir Balmiki from Israna, Dharam Singh Chhokkar from Samalkha, Jai Tirath Dahiya from Rai, Jaiveer Balmiki from Kharkhoda, Surender Panwar from Sonipat, Jagbir Singh Malik from Gohana, Sri Krishan Hooda from Baroda, Dharmender Dhull from Julana, Subhash Deswla from Safidon, Anshul Singla from Jind, Balram Katyal from Uchana Kalan and Vidya Rani from Narwana.

Other names in the list are Jarnail Singh from Ratia, Shishpal Keharwala from Kalanwali, Amit Sihag from Dabwali, Vineet Kamboj from Rania and Hoshiyari Lal Sharma from Sirsa.

Another Hooda supporter, Sampat Singh also could not get a ticket from Nalwa. Industrialist Naveen Jindal’s mother Savitri Jindal (Hisar) and Kuldeep Bishnoi’s wife Renuka Bishnoi (Hansi) did not wish to contest, so the candidates have been changed from there.

INLD’s first list 62 candidates out, Abhay fielded from Ellenabad

The Indian National Lok Dal led by former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala Wednesday announced its first list of 64 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls. Chauala’s younger son and sitting MLA, Abhay Chautala, has been fielded from Ellenabad constituency of Sirsa district again. The BJP has again fielded Pawan Beniwal from here. In 2014 election, Abhay Chautala had defeated Beniwal from this seat.

The party has announced that it will give tickets to 33 per cent women for the Assembly polls. In the first list, it has picked 12 women while naming 64 candidates.

The party has fielded former MLA Dr Sita Ram from Dabwali constituency of Sirsa district which is considered stronghold of Chautalas. In 2014 elections, Naina Chauatala was elected MLA from Dabwali constituency as an INLD nominee but this time she may contest the election from this seat again as the candidate of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) of her son Dushyant Chautala. The BJP has fielded Aditya Devi Lal from this seat. Aditya is son of late Jagdish Chander, who was youngest among four sons of former deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal.

The party has fielded Inderjit Dahiya from Rai constituency of Sonipat district again. Dahiya had lost the 2014 poll battle to Jai Tirath Dahiya of Congress by a margin of just three votes. But the Punjab and Haryana High Court had recently declared the election of Jai Tirath as void. From Yamunanagar, the party has fielded former MLA Dilbag Singh while former legislator Rekha Rana’s son, Maninder Singh, has been fielded from Gharaunda.

Among other candidates are — Karundeep Chaudhary (Panchkula), Jagmal Singh (Naraingarh), Onkar Singh (Ambala Cantt), Daya Rani Dukheri ( Mulana), Rajbir Kamboj (Radaur), Sapna Barshami (Ladwa), Kalawati Sain (Thanesar), Om Parkash Dhandha (Kalayat) and Sidarath Saini (Kaithal).

From Pundri, the INLD has fielded Gyan Singh Gujjar Advocate, from Asandh — Dharamvir Pada, from Panipat Rural — Kuldeep Rathi, from Panipat City — Suresh Saini, from Israna — Ravi Kalsan.

Among those who made the cut are, Prem Lata Chhokar from Samalkha, from Ganaur — Vijender Shekhupur, from Kharkhauda — Vinod Chauhan, from Sonipat — Bal Kishan Sharma. Om Parkash Goyal is the party’s choice from Gohana.

From Baroda the ticket has been given to Joginder Malik, from Safidon — Joginder Kalwa. Vijender Redhu will fight from from Jind, from Uchana Kalan — Satpal Gondakhera, from Narwana — Sushil, from Rania — Ashok Verma, from Adampur — Rajesh Godara, from Uklana — Lalita Taank, from Narnaund — Jassi Petwar and from Hisar, the INLD has fielded Amit Saini.

The INLD has fielded Balraj Khasa from Kalanaur, while former legislator Nafe Singh Rathi has been fielded from Bahadurgarh.

Others names in the INLD list are — Satpal Kajla (Nalwa), Raj Singh Gagadwas (Loharu), Vijay Panchgama (Badhra), Nitin Jangu (Dadri), Kamla Rani (Tosham), Dharmo Devi (Bawani Khera), Krishan Kaushik (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi), Mahabir Gulia (Badli), Joginder (Jhajjar), Om Pehalwan (Beri), Neetu Yadav (Ateli), Rajinder Shekhawat (Mahendragarh), Rajesh Sihar (Narnaul), Suman Virender Gothri (Nangal Chaudhry), Sampat Dahinwal (Bawal), Kiranpal Yadav (Kosli), Kamla Sharma (Rewari), Sukhbir Tanwar (Pataudi), Sonu Thakran (Badshahpur), Rohtash Khatana (Sohna), Nashir Hussain (Nuh ), Rani Rawat (Hathin), Satpal Deswal (Palwal), Narender Attri Advocate (Prithla), Jagjit Kaur Pannu (Faridabad NIT), Ajay Bhadana (Badkhal), Somesh Chandela (Faridabad) and Umesh Bhati (Tigaon).

SAD announces tie-up with INLD

The SAD on Wednesday announced it would contest the Haryana Assembly elections in alliance with the INLD.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the SAD will contest the Kalanwali, Ratia and Gulla Cheeka seats in alliance with the INLD. While Rajinder Singh Desujodha is the party candidate from Kalanwali, Kulwinder Singh Kunal will contest from Ratia and Raj Kumar Ravarjagir from Gulla Cheeka.