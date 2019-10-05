Haryana assembly polls: Actor to wrestler, women candidates in poll limelight

Women will be in the limelight in the Haryana Assembly polls, with the ruling BJP and Opposition parties fielding many prominent women. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has fielded 15 women — the most among the parties. The BJP has fielded 12, the Congress nine and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala seven.

Advertising

The polls for the 90-member Assembly will be held on October 21.

Wrestler Babita Phogat (Dadri), TV actress Sonali Phogat (Adampur) and London-returned Nauksham Chaudhary (Punhana) are among the young faces of the BJP. Sonali has been fielded against former chief minister Bhajan Lal’s son Kuldeep Bishnoi. The Bhajan Lal family has never lost any Assembly election from Adampur since 1967.

A three-time MLA and cabinet minister in the Khattar-led government, Kavita Jain has been fielded again from Sonipat. Rajya Sabha MP Chaudhary Birender Singh’s wife and sitting MLA Prem Lata will contest again from Uchana Kalan. Babita Phogat has been fielded from Dadri constituency while Nauksham Chaudhary is the BJP’s choice for Punhana. Latika Sharma (Kalka), Seema Trikha (Badkhal), Santosh Danoda (Narwana) and Asha Khedar (Uklana) are among the BJP’s other candidates.

Advertising

The Congress has fielded former Congress Legislative Party leader Kiran Choudhry (Tosham) and former minister Geeta Bhukal. The party also appointed a woman state president — Kumari Selja — just before the polls.

The Chautala family’s “bahu” Naina Chautala has been fielded by JJP from Badhra against former chief minister Bansi Lal’s son Ranbir Mahindra. JJP’s Sadhaura candidate, Kusum Sherwal had contested 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Ambala. Kamlesh Saini, fielded from Narnaul, had contested 2014 Assembly polls from this seat as an INLD candidate but lost by around 4,000 votes.

The INLD has not fielded 33 per cent women candidates, as it had announced it would. “We have 15 women among our 86 candidates. We tried our best to increase participation of women,” said INLD secretary general R S Chaudhary.

Swaraj India, which had also said it would field 33 per cent women, has five women among its 28 contestants. Swaraj India’s Haryana president Rajiv Godara said they could not ensure one-third tickets for women because of “less participation of women in public life in Haryana”.

Activist Santosh Dahiya is JJP’s Ladwa candidate. A professor of Kurukshetra University, Dahiya said more women should be fielded by mainstream parties in electoral politics. “When women comprise 50 per cent of the population, why are they not offered half the tickets?” she asked.

“In the 2016 panchayat polls, 33 per cent seats were reserved for women but they won almost 45 per cent seats. It means they are capable of winning. Women should not be used just for attendance in rallies,” said Dahiya, who is Kurukshetra district brand ambassador for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign.