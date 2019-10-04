Haryana Assembly elections: In alliance revival, SAD seeks visibility, INLD bid to regain lost ground

The INLD’s attempt to gain lost ground, and the Akali Dal’s desire to make its presence felt in poll-bound Haryana, has seen the two parties entering a tie-up once again, more than two years after the time-tested allies parted ways.

In 2014, INLD and SAD had contested election in alliance with each other with INLD contesting on 88 seats and SAD on remaining two.

However, both the parties fell out with each other more than two years ago as the SYL row reached a flashpoint.

The Akali Dal had strongly opposed INLD leaders’ attempt to cross over to Punjab to dig up the controversial canal in February 2017. Police force was deployed in Patiala district to prevent INLD leaders led by Abhay Chautala from entering Punjab from the inter-state border with Haryana. It was then that the two parties decided to part ways. But that changed this Wednesday.

But before they came together, politics in the state went through a dramatic churn. A split in INLD saw Ajay Chautala’s son, Dushyant Chautala, go on to form the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). And the latest turn was BJP taking in its fold SAD’s lone MLA in the state Balkaur Singh. With this SAD’s attempts to have a truck with BJP in Haryana failed.

“SYL was not an issue. It was not because of SYL that INLD and SAD parted ways. The local SAD leadership of Haryana wanted that party should break free from INLD and assert itself in Haryana by nurturing more constituencies,” said a SAD leader, adding that leadership of all parties including Congress and BJP had their respective stand in Punjab and Haryana over the issue of SYL.

“The Congress in Punjab bats for Punjab’s interests on SYL issue and Haryana Congress leaders take a stand for Haryana,” added the SAD leader.

A political science professor at Panjab University, Ashutosh Kumar, said, “The INLD is fighting for its survival and hence an alliance with SAD as Sikhs are in large numbers in some of the constituencies. Both INLD and JJP would cut each others’ votes. We will have to also see what would be the stand of khap panchayats. Between INLD and JJP, the fight is about who is the real inheritor of Devi Lal’s legacy. It is only about who gets more votes among the two.”

He added: “For SAD, it is the politics of presence. [SAD chief] Sukhbir Badal has already said that SAD would test political waters in a few other states also. SAD is going to Haryana poll primarily with visibility factor in mind,” Kumar said.

On SAD and BJP’s political posturing against each other on the issue of SYL, Kumar said not only regional parties bat for the issues concerning to their respective states, but the leadership of national parties also talked about the interests of their respective States. He added “There has been federalisation of national parties.”