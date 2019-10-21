Haryana Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Polling begins across 90 seats
Haryana Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: While the Congress is hoping to make a comeback following the change in guard in the state, the BJP has set a target to bag at least 75 seats in the contest in which 1,169 candidates of various political outfits are in the fray.
Voting for the assembly polls has begun in Haryana, where the BJP is hoping to return for a second term in power. Over 1.8 crore voters across the Haryana will exercise their franchise to elect 90 representatives for the state Assembly on Monday.
While the Congress is hoping to make a comeback following the change in guard in the state, Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP has set a target to bag at least 75 seats in the Assembly. The Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), is also hoping for an improvement in its prospects following the Lok Sabha debacle. Ar least 1,169 candidates of various political outfits are in the fray. Polling is also underway in Maharashtra,where the upbeat BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is seeking a second straight term.
On Sunday, Director General of Haryana Police Manoj Yadav appealed to people to reach their respective polling stations in large numbers and cast vote without any fear. According to news agency PTI, he assured that the police had made elaborate security arrangements for fair, peaceful and incident-free conduct of the assembly elections, in which over 1.83 people are eligible to vote.
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voting is underway to elect representatives for the 90-member House. Follow LIVE updates
PM Modi urges voters in Haryana, Maharashtra to enrich festival of democracy
Ahead of polling in Haryana and Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to encourage voters to come out in large number and participate in the election process. "Elections are taking place for Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states and seats to turnout in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers."
Welcome to the Indian Express live blog on Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 90-member House began at 7 am and will continue till evening.
The high-voltage campaign for the state came to end on October 19. The polls have slowly emerged as a contest between BJP’s “nation-first” poll pitch combined with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s five-year tenure in the state and opposition’s questions on “deteriorating economy and unemployment” and various state-specific issues.
BJP’s star-studded campaign included seven rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, five by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, over 40 rallies by various other star campaigners including Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Ravishankar Prasad, Sunny Deol, Hema Malini, Narendra Singh Tomar, Nitin Gadkari, Hardeep Puri, former army chief Gen (retd) VK Singh, all 10 party MPs of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and several others and 77 public rallies and roadshows by Khattar.
On the other hand, Congress high command appeared to have abandoned the state and left it to its newly appointed state unit chief Kumari Selja and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Although, both Selja and Hooda addressed over 30 public rallies, but neither Sonia Gandhi, nor former prime minister Manmohan Singh campaigned here. Party leader Rahul Gandhi addressed only two public rallies, including one in Nuh and another in Mahendragarh and that too in the last lap of the campaigning.
In 2014, BJP had won 47 seats – its best ever performance in Haryana, and formed the government with absolute majority. INLD had got 19, Congress 15 and Haryana Janhit Congress (which later merged into Congress) had got two.
Voting for the 90-member House began at 7 am and will continue till evening.