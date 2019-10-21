Haryana Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Polling begins across 90 seats

Voting for the assembly polls has begun in Haryana, where the BJP is hoping to return for a second term in power. Over 1.8 crore voters across the Haryana will exercise their franchise to elect 90 representatives for the state Assembly on Monday.

While the Congress is hoping to make a comeback following the change in guard in the state, Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP has set a target to bag at least 75 seats in the Assembly. The Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), is also hoping for an improvement in its prospects following the Lok Sabha debacle. Ar least 1,169 candidates of various political outfits are in the fray. Polling is also underway in Maharashtra, where the upbeat BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is seeking a second straight term.

On Sunday, Director General of Haryana Police Manoj Yadav appealed to people to reach their respective polling stations in large numbers and cast vote without any fear. According to news agency PTI, he assured that the police had made elaborate security arrangements for fair, peaceful and incident-free conduct of the assembly elections, in which over 1.83 people are eligible to vote.