Haryana elections: Sandeep Singh wins from Pehowa; Babita, Yogeshwar losing

Two out of three sportspersons fielded by the BJP in Haryana are staring defeat as results of the Assembly elections are coming out. Wrestlers Babita Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt are trailing from Charkhi Dadri and Baroda respectively, while former hockey captain Sandeep Singh has won from Pehowa. Singh defeated his nearest rival Mandeep Singh Chattha of Congress by 5314 votes.

In Dadri, Sombir Sangwan, former BJP loyalist who contested independently after being denied ticket by the party, is leading while JJP’s Satpal Sangwan is second in the race. Reacting to the trends, Phogat said she is thankful to the people for the support. “I thank people who supported me. The kind of respect they gave me, I am thankful for it. People trust the work by BJP and that’s why they vote for the party,” said Phogat.

Babita was also considered an outsider in Dadri.

In Baroda, Yogeshwar Dutt, the Bronze medalist at 2012 London Olympics, is trailing Krishan Hooda of the Congress by nearly 4000 votes. Dutt had said the BJP’s focus on nationalism and moves such as surgical strikes attracted him to join the saffron party which has always put the nation above all.