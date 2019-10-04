At over Rs 170 cr, Haryana minister Abhimanyu’s assets more than double in 5 yrs

The assets of Haryana Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu have more than doubled in the past five years. Filing his nomination papers from Haryana’s Narnaud for the Assembly polls, the BJP leader disclosed assets worth Rs 170.41 crore against Rs 77.36 crore during the 2014 assembly elections.

The figure was shown as the combined assets in the name of Abhimanyu, his wife, Hindu undivided family and three dependent children, PTI reported.

According to the affidavit filed before the returning officer, Abhimanyu has moveable and immovable assets of Rs 76.46 crore and Rs 93.95 crore, respectively. He owns motor vehicles worth Rs 3.90 crore, including a 2015-model Mercedes Benz GL 350 worth Rs 47.73 lakh and commercial vehicles.

Among moveable assets, Abhimanyu has shown gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1.82 crore with his wife possessing precious metals valuing Rs 1.48 crore.

As per his educational qualification, Abhimanyu did completed a management programme from Harvard Business School, USA, in 2015. He did Bachelor of Commerce from Rohtak in 1996, PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Hisar in 2007 and the Master of Laws from National Law University, New Delhi, in 2019.

He has mentioned his profession as minister while his wife is an educationist and social worker.

The sources of income mentioned by the minister are salary, rent, transportation business, interest and agriculture.

Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, who is seeking re-election from Adampur in Hisar district, also filed his nomination papers on Thursday. In his poll affidavit, the 51-year-old leader declared assets to the tune of Rs 105.52 crore.

The combined moveable and immoveable assets of Bishnoi and his wife Renuka stood at Rs 56.70 crore and Rs 48.82 crore, respectively.

Bishnoi, the son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, owns a fleet of luxury cars, including an Audi Q7 valued at Rs 53.31 lakh, Audi A6 at Rs 37.31 lakh and a BMW valued at Rs 26.17 lakh. His wife Renuka possesses a Mercedes Benz valued at Rs 23.97 lakh.

Another BJP candidate, Prem Lata, who is the wife of Haryana’s prominent Jat leader and former Union minister Chaudhary Birender Singh, has declared assets worth Rs 21.61 crore. Prem Lata, who is a sitting MLA, filed her nomination papers from Uchana Kalan as the BJP nominee on Thursday. The assets are owned by Prem Lata and her husband Birender Singh jointly.

The 69-year-old’s moveable and immoveable assets were to the tune of Rs 8.95 crore and Rs 12.66 crore, respectively. She owns a 2016-model Land Rover worth Rs 49.45 lakh while her husband possesses a 2007-model Mercedes Benz valued at Rs 34.86 lakh.

Her sources of income are salary, business, rent, interest and agriculture.

Haryana BJP chief and Tohana candidate Subhash Barala has assets worth Rs 5.39 crore. The 52-year-old Jat leader has moveable and immovable assets worth Rs 54.17 lakh and Rs 4.85 crore, respectively. He has shown his occupation as an agriculturalist.

Barala has done a diploma in engineering from The Technical Education Board in 1987 from Bengaluru.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is seeking re-election from Kaithal, declared assets worth Rs 12.51 crore.

(With PTI inputs)