Haryana assembly elections: No candidates in fray from Gurgaon on day 1 of nominations

The first day for filing nominations for the upcoming Haryana state polls saw no candidates submit their documents in any of the four Vidhan Sabha constituencies falling within the Gurgaon district Friday.

Advertising

This means the first nomination will now be filed only on Monday, with Saturday and Sunday being holidays. The elections are to be held on October 21.

A spokesperson from the district administration said, “As per directions of the Election Commission of India, this Saturday, being the fourth Saturday of the month, is a holiday, and Sunday is a public holiday. Due to this, filing of candidate nominations will not take place on either day.”

Candidates could have filed nominations between 11 am and 3 pm on Friday in the four constituencies of Gurgaon district — Gurgaon, Badshahpur, Pataudi, and Sohna.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon Amit Khatri said, “Today (Friday) was the first day to file nominations for the state polls. However, nobody from the four constituencies in Gurgaon filed their nominations.”