Haryana elections: Modi destroying the economy, says Rahul Gandhi

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “loudspeaker” of big businesses, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said unemployment will rise and the economy will deteriorate further over the next six months given Modi’s economic policies. He also accused the BJP and the RSS of dividing the country and its people on the basis of caste, religion, and region — “like the British” did — and said the Congress, in contrast, unites people.

Addressing an election rally in Haryana’s Nuh district, Rahul said, “Factories are getting closed, farmers are committing suicide…. I was recently in Gujarat, where diamond and cloth merchants met me and said that Narendra Modi has destroyed them (their livelihood).”

Modi, the Congress leader maintained, is the “loudspeaker of Ambani and Adani, as he only talks about them all day.”

He took a dig at the media for “not showing the condition of the economy, (prevailing) unemployment and corruption, and instead focusing on moon (mission), the Prime Minister’s visit to Corbett (National Park), and the Defence Minister’s visits to France for Rafale fighter jets”.

He said, “Have you ever seen on TV that there is unemployment everywhere? No you haven’t, because their owners don’t want the youth to know that Narendra Modi …stole your money, got businesses closed and brought unemployment.”

Rahul accused Modi of taking money from the poor and giving it away to rich businessmen. “Small traders are finished because Narendra Modi wants to give their businesses to 15 to 20 richest businessmen of the country,” he asserted.