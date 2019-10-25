Dushyant Chautala: Will go with party that promises 75% job reservation for Haryana youth

Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which emerged as the third political force in Haryana by winning 10 out of the 90 seats, said Friday that it would support any party that promises 75 per cent reservation for local youth in private jobs in the state. Striking a measured note, Chautala, who was chosen as the legislative party leader, made it clear that the party had not spoken to either BJP or Congress yet.

“There are many of our party candidates who have toppled several stalwarts of both BJP and Congress. Because our voting population comprises 56 per cent youth, our priority is that whichever political party promises us 75 per cent reservation for youth in private jobs in Haryana, we shall primarily go with them. We have kept it open,” Dushyant said at a press conference.

Assembly elections in Haryana threw a fractured mandate on Thursday, with BJP stranded at 40 seats and Congress improving its tally from 15 to 31. Following a meeting of JJP’s state executive body, Dushyant, referring to BJP and Congress, said, “Neither of the two is untouchable for us”.

After being elected as legislative party leader, Dushyant, grandson of Om Prakash Chautala, went to Tihar jail and met his father Ajay Chautala, who was sentenced in 2013 to 10 years in jail for his role in a teachers’ recruitment scam.

“Ajay Chautala ji authorised the state executive body to take a call on the future course of action. A few members said we should form the government with Congress. A few others said we should go with BJP since no party had got a clear mandate in Haryana,” the 31-year-old leader said.

Dushyant also maintained that JJP would support any party that would take Haryana forward. “Thus, the party has authorised myself and Nishan Singh under Common Minimum Programme to take further call. Whichever political party shall be open in taking Haryana forward, we shall support it. Whichever political party will approach, we are open,” he said.

Dushyant, a business graduate from California State University and a lawyer from NLU, trounced Prem Lata Singh, wife of BJP leader Chaudhry Birender Singh, who had defeated him in the previous state polls in 2014.

On its poll debut this time, JJP’s candidates defeated heavyweights such as finance minister Capt Abhimanyu from Narnaund, BJP state chief Subhash Barala from Tohana, and minister of state Krishan Kumar Bedi from Shahbad. Dushyant’s mother Naina Singh upstaged Congress candidate and late CM Bansi Lal’s son Ranbir Singh Mahendra from Badhra.