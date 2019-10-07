Haryana Assembly elections: Committed to making Panchkula smart city, says Gian Chand

Banking on the development plank, the Bhartiya Janata Party candidate from Panchkula, Gian Chand Gupta said on Sunday that he was committed to make Panchkula a ‘Smart City’. “In the past 5 years, with the support of public, new projects worth Rs 2,000 crore have been initiated in Panchkula area,” he said.

Advertising

Addressing a public meeting in Rajiv Colony, Gupta said, “I have ensured that the development works, which were on hold in Panchkula for the past several years, are completed.” He said that the BJP had also prepared a public-private partnership plan for the rehabilitation of underprivileged families living in Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony, Khadak Mangauli and other slum areas, and a survey was also undertaken in this regard.

He said that keeping in mind the religious sentiments of the migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, a Chhath Puja ghat was also constructed in the city, besides other development work.

Union Minister of State and Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria, who was also present on the occasion, said, “Gupta has not only led Panchkula to the path of development but also developed Panchkula at a fast pace. He has been working tirelessly .”

BJP claims support of ‘Morning Club’

Advertising

The BJP claimed that the members of the ‘Good Morning Club’ of the Suncity Parikrama Society in Sector 20 have assured their support to Gian Chand Gupta for the coming Assembly elections. “The members have assured that Gupta would be voted back to power with a heavy margin,” the party said in a press note.

The club also organised a session, ‘Morning Tea with Gian Chand Gupta’ in the society’s park on Sunday morning. While Gupta was warmly welcomed by the club members, they also put forth their demands in front of him. Gupta assured them that their demands would be met.