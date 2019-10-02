Haryana assembly elections: BJP releases second list of 12 candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday released second list of candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. The second list has 12 candidates, including Sonali Phogat, state vice president of Mahila Morcha.

Earlier on Monday, the party had issued a list of 78 candidates. It included the names of newly inducted sports stars Yogeshwar Dutt, Babita Phogat, and Sandeep Singh.

In its second list, the BJP has nominated Pramod Viz from Panipat City, Surendar Rana from Naraingarh, Nirmal Choudhary from Ganaur and Meena Narwal from Kharkhauda.

Sonali Phogat has been nominated from Adampur, Dudram Bishnoi from Fatehabad seat, Shashiranjan Parmar from Tosham and Laxman Yadav from Kosli.

Sunil Musepur (Rewari), Sudhir Singla (Gurgaon) and Deepak Mangla (Palwal) have also been named in the list.

As per the first list released on Monday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will contest from Karnal while wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt and Babita Phogat will contest from Baroda and Dadri.

The Election Commission (EC) has slated the single-phase voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24.