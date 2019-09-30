Haryana elections: In BJP first list, sports stars Yogeshwar Dutt, Babita Phogat, Sandeep Singh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday released a list of 78 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, which included the names of newly inducted sports stars Yogeshwar Dutt, Babita Phogat, and Sandeep Singh.

Advertising

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will contest from Karnal while wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt and Babita Phogat will contest from Baroda and Dadri. Former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh will contest from Pehowa and Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala will fight from Tohana.

The BJP’s Central Election Committee met on Sunday evening under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to decide the list of candidates for the polls. However, the party has yet not released its list for Maharashtra Assembly elections, which are scheduled on the same date.

Olympic medalist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh joined the BJP last week. And Commonwealth gold medalist Babita Phogat joined the party in August along with her father Mahavir Phogat.

Advertising

“I welcome former Hockey India Captain, @flickersingh and Olympic medalist @DuttYogi to the BJP family,” Phogat tweeted.

Dutt, who won the bronze medal in the 2012 Olympic Games, was also in contention for a Lok Sabha ticket during the recently held general elections. His name was recommended by the party’s state unit.

Dutt also won a gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games and was honoured with Padma Shri in 2013.

He said PM Modi had shown that “good things can be done in politics”. “As a youth, I want to work for the nation. PM Modi abrogated Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir, he achieved the impossible. I am very impressed with him. The country is happy after abrogation of Article 370,” ANI quoted Dutt as saying.

Sandeep Singh also said he entered politics inspired by PM Modi’s work.

“I have joined politics as I am impressed with PM Modi. His honesty drew me to the party. Both PM and Haryana CM are doing a lot for the youth. If the party considers me capable of contesting elections then I surely will,” he said.