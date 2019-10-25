SAD score in Haryana: 0/3

The Shiromani Akali Dal lost all the three seats it contested in Haryana, while its alliance partner, INLD, won just one seat in the results declared Thursday.

SAD had contested three seats — Kalanwali and Ratia in Sirsa district and Guhla in Kaithal district of Haryana, while the INLD had fielded their candidates in 87 seats.

SAD not only lost all the three seats, but also lost its security deposit from Guhla and Ratia.

The party in 2014 had contested two seats — Kalanwali and Ambala City — in alliance with INLD and had won from Kalanwali. However this time, Congress candidate Shishupal won from Kalanwali defeating SAD candidate Rajinder Singh Desujodha by 19,240 votes.

From Ratia constituency, BJP’s Lakshman Das defeated Congress candidate Jarnail Singh by only 1216 votes. Manju Bala, JJP’s candidate, stood at number three, while the SAD candidate Kulvinder Singh was at distant fourth number after getting only 9,965 votes.

In Guhla, JJP’s Ishwar Singh won after defeating Congress’s Chaudhary Dilu Ram. SAD candidate Ram Kumar Valmiki lost his security deposit after getting only 3555 votes.

In the run-up to the polls, SAD’s only MLA Balkaur Singh (who won from Kalanwali in 2014) joined the BJP. SAD snapped ties with BJP after this incident and fielded BJP turncoat Rajinder Singh Desujodha against Balkaur Singh. From Kalanwali. Balkaur came a distant third on Thursday. While the seat was won by the Congress, the SAD candidate stood second.

Talking about dismal performance of party in Haryana, Charanjeet Brar, political adviser to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said,”Party had an alliance with BJP months back, but due to series of incidents, it was snapped after announcement of elections. We feel that time was too less for candidates to campaign in a new alliance.”