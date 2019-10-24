Hung assembly likely in Haryana, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP leads in 7 seats

Haryana could be headed towards a hung assembly if we go by the early trends of vote counting in the 90-seat state assembly that went to polls on October 21. While most exit polls predicted a rerun of the BJP’s Manohar Lal Khattar, one did claim a tight race between the BJP and Congress with the newly formed Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) likely to play kingmaker.

The first two hours of counting of votes showed BJP short of its “75-plus” target and the Congress on a resurgence. In figures, BJP was leading in 40 seats in Haryana, Congress 34 and JJP in 7 seats. At least two Cabinet ministers, OP Dhankar from Jhajjar and Capt Abhimanyu from Narnaund, are trailing as per latest trends.

As the counting of votes began this morning, Jannayak Janata Party chief Dushyant Chautala said his party would emerge as the kingmaker and has the “key” to the elections. Key is the party symbol of JJP. “Haryana has already locked its future in EVMs. Trends are coming out. Each and every party worker’s hard work will show. Haryana will change today. I can say one thing with confidence that Haryana’s Vidhan Sabha’s key will be in JJP’s hands”

Dushyant also indicated there could be a hung assembly. “Neither BJP nor Congress will cross 40 seats. I believe that JJP will hold the key to the formation of government in Haryana”.

Haryana’s former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, speaking to reporters outside his residence in Rohtak, said: “Congress will get an absolute majority.”

In 2014, the BJP had won 47 seats and the Congress 15, with two Haryana Janhit Congress legislators later merging with it. The INLD had 19 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal one each. There were five Independents.