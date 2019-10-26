Former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav quits JJP following alliance with BJP

Former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, who contested the Haryana elections from Karnal on a Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) ticket, on Saturday announced he had left the party following its decision to form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana.

In a video uploaded on social media, where he made the announcement, Yadav described the JJP as the “B team of the BJP”, adding that there was no difference between the two parties. He also alleged that JJP leader Dushyant Chautala had “cheated” the people of the state by taking the decision “when the people of Haryana state showed the BJP the road out of power”.

Addressing his colleagues who had joined the JJP with him, Yadav said, “Shaayad zindagi ke andar humne ek bahut badi bhool ki jo JJP party ko humne join kiya, kyunki jo hamari vicharon ki ladai hai, jo Dushyant Chautala apne aap ko Devi Lal ka aadarsh kehte hain, lekin aaj unhone sareaam Haryana ki janta aur jitney bhi unke samarthak hain, unke saath dhoka kiya hai (Maybe we have made a big mistake in our life by joining the JJP because our fight of ideas, the Dushyant Chautala who used to call Devi Lal his idol, but today he has openly deceived the people of Haryana and all his supporters).”

“Jaise hi unhone BJP se gatbandhan kiya, maine JJP party ko chod diya hai. Jitne mere samarthak hain, unse anurodh hai ki aap bhi JJP party ko chod dein. Kyunki jo JJP party ko jo 10 seetein mili… who unhone, Devi Lal ki jo chhavi milti thi, us naam pe mila hai, na ki Dushyant Chautala ko ya BJP ke naam se. Jab Haryana Pradesh ki janta ne BJP ko satta se bahar ka rasta dikha diya, lekin aaj Dushyant Chautala ne pure Haryana ke saath gaddari ki hai aur gaddari kar ke BJP mein woh shaamil hue hain (As soon as they formed an alliance with the BJP, I left JJP. I request all my supporters to also leave JJP because the 10 seats JJP got…they got in the name of the image that matched that of Devi Lal, not in the name Dushyant Chautala or BJP. When the people of Haryana showed the BJP the road out of power, but today Dushyant Chautala has deceived all of Haryana and by deceiving has joined the BJP),” said Yadav.

Going on to issue a “challenge” that he would “finish the JJP in Haryana” because “there is no work for cheaters in Haryana”, Yadav went on to claim that he suspected from earlier that the JJP was the “B team” of the BJP. He said the lack of “help” on the part of the JJP when he was imprisoned in Jhansi for four days, after being arrested while protesting against the alleged encounter of 25-year-old Pushpendra Yadav, had further strengthened his suspicions.

The latter was killed in an alleged encounter hours after he allegedly fired a shot at an SHO who had seized his truck a week earlier.

“Mujhe toh pehle hi shak ho gaya tha ki jab main 4 din Jhansi jail mein band raha that oh party ki taraf se kisi prakar ka koi bhi sahyog nahi hua tha…Karnal ka chunaav bhi maine prachar nahi kiya kyunki mujhe pata tha JJP party BJP ki ek B team hai…aur aaj yeh saabit ho gaya hai (I was suspicious from earlier itself that when I was in Jhansi prison for 4 days there was no help from the side of the party…even in the Karnal election, I did not campaign because I knew that the BBP is a B team of the BJP…and today this has been proved),” said Yadav.

“JJP aur BJP mein koi khaas farak nahi hai…agar who itne hi imandar aur sacche the toh unhone vipaksh mein rehna chahiye tha. Jab nirdaliyon se unki sarkaar ban rahi thi toh aapne khud jaa ke unko samarthan deke bada hi Haryana ki janta ko sharmsaar kiya hai (There is no major difference between the JJP and BJP….If they were so sincere and honest, they should have stayed in the opposition. When their government was being formed with independents, you have shamed the people of Haryana by going there yourself and supporting them),” he said.

Yadav was dismissed from the BSF in 2017 after he uploaded a video on social media to complain about the quality of food given to soldiers at the border in Jammu and Kashmir.

He contested the Haryana elections from Karnal, pitting himself against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. However, he managed to secure only 3192 votes, 2.55% of the electorate. He had submitted his papers to contest the Lok Sabha elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket from Varanasi as well earlier this year, but his nomination had been rejected with the Election Commission saying he had not furnished all the details required.