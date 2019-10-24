Trailing from Charkhi Dadri, Babita Phogat thanks people for ‘support’

Trailing from Charkhi Dadri constituency in Haryana, wrestler Babita Phogat on Thursday said she is thankful to the people for the support. “I thank people who supported me. The kind of respect they gave me, I am thankful for it. People trust the work by BJP and that’s why they vote for the party,” said Phogat.

Phogat was pitched by the BJP from Charkhi Dadri, a seat that the party has never won in the past. She was given ticket by the BJP ignoring loyalist Sombir Sangwan. Upset over it, Sangwan contested the elections from Dadri independently.

Also contesting against her was two-time MLA Satpal Sangwan from Dushyant Chautala’s JJP. While Sombir is leading from Dadri, Satpal is second behind him.

Babita was also considered an outsider in Dadri.

As per the latest trends in Haryana, the BJP was leading on 38 seats while Congress was leading on 34 and JJP on 10 seats.