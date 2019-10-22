Haryana: As exit polls indicate BJP’s return, opposition leaders keep fingers crossed

With at least three main exit polls giving 70+ seats to the BJP Monday, the biggest looser on verdict day could be the INLD led by Abhay Chautala, who is contesting from Ellenabad, and its splinter faction, JJP, led by Dushyant Chautala contesting from Uchana Kalan. As the ruling party chases its 75-plus seats target, the exit polls’ trends mean that several political bigwigs of Haryana, especially those in the opposition, will keep their fingers crossed for October 24 results.

The BJP have been hoping to return with absolute majority and is depending on at least 15 turncoats. Currently, it has 48 MLAs in the 90-member Assembly.

The JJP has made a debut in 2019 Haryana Vidhan Sabha polls and is contesting on 87 seats. Dushyant Chautala had won for the first time in 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Hisar parliamentary constituency. He was in INLD at that time. However, three months later in 2014 Assembly polls in Uchana Kalan, he lost to BJP senior leader Birender Singh’s wife, Prem Lata.

In December 2018, a family feud within the Chautala clan resulted in the vertical split within INLD – a prime opposition party in Haryana with 19 MLAs. Consequently, JJP was constituted. In its first political fight as a new political party in Haryana, Dushyant’s younger brother Digvijay Chautala contested Jind bypoll in January this year. But, Digvijay lost to BJP’s Hari Chand Middha. Congress’s Randeep Surjewala finished a distant third, which JJP described as its victory.

However, in May Lok Sabha polls this year, again both Dushyant and Digvijay lost. While Digvijay had contested from Sonipat, Dushyant contested from Hisar. Digvijay could not even save his security deposit.

“There is a huge support at the ground level across Haryana, in JJP’s favour,” Dushyant maintained.

The polls will also be a test for newly appointed HPCC chief Kumari Selja who led the Congress’ campaign along with two time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, in Haryana. With infighting in the Congress at its peak over the last few months that even resulted in its former state unit chief Ashok Tanwar quitting, it is going to be a litmus test for Hooda and Selja. Hooda has got a lion’s share with at least 60 of his recommended candidates getting party tickets to contest the 2019 Assembly polls.

In 2014 Assembly polls, the Congress had got 15 seats, while Haryana Janhit Congress, which later merged into Congress, had got two – Kuldeep Bishnoi from Adampur and his wife Renuka Bishnoi from Hansi.

Hooda is facing a stiff competition in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi from Satish Nandal, an INLD’s turncoat who is contesting on a BJP ticket this time. On Monday, Garhi Sampla-Kiloi polled 67.10 per cent as compared to 73.81 per cent in 2014 Assembly polls when Hooda had defeated Nandal by a comfortable margin of 47,185 votes.

“The Exit polls mean nothing. There is a strong undercurrent in Congress’s favour across the state. October 24 results will pave the way for Congress government in Haryana”, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said.

The fate of several other bigwigs including Congress’ Randeep Surjewala who lost Jind bypoll in January this year, Kuldeep Bishnoi, whose son Bhavya Bishnoi badly lost in May 2019 Lok Sabha polls, INLD’s Abhay Chautala, who is trying to desperately restructure his party will also be decided with these polls.

Monday’s polling trends indicated heavy polling in most of the constituencies where political stalwarts are locked in a tough contest. These included Kaithal that recorded 77.79% polling. In Kaithal, Congress Randeep Surjewala is locked in a tight contest with BJP’s Leela Ram Gurjar. In 2014 polls, Kaithal had recorded 83.17 per cent polling and Surjewala had defeated INLD’s candidate Kailash Bhagat by a comfortable margin of 23,675 votes. But this time throughout the campaign, BJP had targeted Surjewala calling him a “traitor for people of Kaithal” and tried to capitalise on his defeat in Jind bypoll where Surjewala finished a distant third.

Ellenabad from where INLD’s Abhay Chautala is facing tough contest from BJP’s Pawan Beniwal too recorded over 70 per cent polling. Beniwal, in 2014 Assembly polls with 89.30 per cent polling, had lost to Abhay by a margin of 11,539 votes.

Uchana Kalan recorded 67 per cent polling this year. In 2014 polls with 85.12 per cent polling, Dushyant had lost to Prem Lata by a margin of over 7480 votes.

Kuldeep Bishnoi, son of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, who is re-contesting from Adampur – a constituency that his family had been winning for the last five decades is locked in a tight contest with BJP’s TikTok star Sonali Phogat, a debutant. In 2014 polls, Adampur too had recorded 78.28 per cent polling, while Monday it recorded 73.70 per cent polling. “People have outrightly rejected BJP’s jumla-politics. The assembly election is fought by people for their local issues. Congress is surely going to form the next government,” Bishnoi said.

Even in Tohana that recorded over 80.56 per cent polling, BJP’s state unit chief Subhash Barala is facing a tough contest from JJP’s Devender Singh Babli and Congress’ Paramvir Singh. In 2014 polls also, Tohana had recorded 85.12 per cent polling.

JJP’s another candidate and Dushyant’s mother Naina Chautala who changed her constituency this time from Dabwali to Badhra is also locked in a tight contest with former Chief Minister Bansi Lal’s son, Ranbir Singh Mahendra. Badhra polled over 70 per cent Monday, while in 2014 Assembly polls 78.16 per cent polling had taken place and BJP’s candidate Sukhvinder had defeated Mahendra by a margin of 5006 votes.