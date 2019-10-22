Haryana: Ambala City records district’s lowest voter turnout

The four constituencies of Ambala district recorded a declined voter turnout on Monday. The constituencies, Ambala Cantt, Ambala City, Naringarh and Mullana recorded 70 per cent voter turn out till 6 pm.

Naraingarh witnessed the highest turn out of 72 per cent, followed by Mullana constituency at 70 per cent. The vote percentage at the twin cities of Ambala Cantt and Ambala City was 56.80 per cent and 53.10 per cent, respectively.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Raj Kumar Sharma said that voting was peaceful in the district. He said, he had went round the four constituencies in the district and had found that election was accomplished peacefully and without any untoward incident at the polling booths. He said, seven pink booths were set up in the district for women voters.

Facilities of ramps and wheelchairs were made available at the polling booths to aide the senior citizens and physically disabled persons.

DC Sharma said that he had enquired about the facilities from the voters, who expressed satisfaction with the arrangements. He said that the counting of votes will start on Tuesday morning as the results would be announced on October 24.

The state’s highest voter turnout of 73.57 per cent was recorded in Narnaund constituency, against the overall 62.64 per cent in Haryana.