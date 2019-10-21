Haryana: After 3 weeks of campaigning, party offices at Hansi have a quiet day

After days of hectic campaigning, it was relatively quiet on the GT Road in Hansi on Sunday. The traffic was less, and offices of rival parties INLD, Congress, BJP, and JJP in close proximity had wrapped up aggressive promotion of their candidates on loudspeakers.

Before campaigning ended, the road was abuzz with activity and noise. While BJP and Congress had their offices directly opposite to each other here, the INLD and JJP offices are diagonally opposite to the BJP office. The loudspeakers blared all day through, mixing with the sound of heavy traffic on the road.

Sipping his tea, Dharamveer Singh, a BJP supporter said: “We are opponents. We speak against each others’ policies and parties, but can peacefully operate from offices across the road. After all, it is an election, not a war.”

BJP has fielded former Congressman Vinod Bhayana from the seat.

As you cross the road, is an office where Congress spent its days of campaigning to seek attack Bhayana and seek votes for its candidate Om Parkash Panghal.

Manjeet Jangra, BJP office incharge, said: “The speakers are close to each other…and villages listened to messages from all parties….”

Vijay Bansal, vice-president of BJP in Hansi, said,”Though we had offices opposite each other, we were not bothered about what they were doing…”

At the BJP office decked up in a saffron tent and picture of the PM and the Haryana CM, Dharamveer said that workers from all sides moved in and out of offices of rival parties freely.

Jeetindra, election agent for the Congress, said,”We were not bothered about what the BJP was doing. This location is close to bus stand and hence it suited us as people from outside areas could easily come to the main office. No doubt, the BJP candidate was earlier in the Congress.. but what can we do…this is part of politics.. polling day will decide the fate.”

The Congress tent is a tricolour and has posters of Kumari Selja, Kuldeep Bishnoi, and Sonia Gandhi among others.

A commuter Naresh Kumar said,”Thank God, the campaign ended Saturday. The noise of vehicles, loudspeakers was on together for hours, without respite.”

Kulveer Singh Bamal, the INLD candidate, sat with supporters at the party office. “The BJP had parked their campaign van right across. That’s how insecure they are,” he said.

Jananayak Janta Party (JJP) office is about 200 metre away. Here Gaurav Vasudev, a party worker, is busy making a polling day plan. Rahul Makkar is JJP candidate from Hansi. “This is a busy road. All parties were here. So it was good to have our office here,” said Vasudev.

After operating from these offices for three weeks, most party workers will be busy with poll duty near polling stations on Monday. Hansi has 25 candidates pitted against each other which are the maximum for any constituency in Haryana. Total voters here are about 1.83 lakh out of which nearly 61,000 are in urban areas. The constituency has 62 villages.