Haryana: Abhay Chautala meets Khattar, fuels talk of INLD-BJP alliance

Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala along with state unit president Ashok Arora Monday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi fuelling talks of a possible alliance shaping up. This was second meeting between BJP and the INLD leaders in the recent past. Earlier, Arora had also met Khattar in New Delhi.

However, speaking to The Indian Express, Chautala dismissed the speculations asking how the two parties can form an alliance when the BJP has already declared its candidates for eight out of the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. “It was just a personal meeting.”

Senior BJP leader and state Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu also termed it a courtesy call.

However, a senior BJP leader said that “when two political leaders meet, they don’t discuss weather.” Sources in the INLD also indicated possibility of an alliance between the two parties. “The biggest problem in reaching on a consensus is the announcement of candidates by the BJP,” said an INLD leader requesting anonymity.

In past, the two parties have joined hands in Haryana many times.

The INLD, founded by late deputy prime minister Devi Lal and headed by former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, has been out of power in Haryana for over 14 years now. The party has in the recent past faced several setbacks following split almost six months ago with OP Chautala’s grandson and Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala launched a new party. Dushyant is elder son of OP Chautala’s elder son Abhay Chautala. Four of the INLD MLAs have already joined Dushyant’s Jannayak Janata Party. Further, two of INLD MLAs joined BJP following which party secretary general Abhay Chautala was removed from the post of Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly.

The INLD also had a humiliating outing in the Jind bypolls in January, with party candidate Umed Singh Redhu forfeiting his security deposit. Days later, its nine-month-old ally, Bahujan Samaj Party, parted ways.

The 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana go to polls on May 12.