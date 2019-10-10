Haryana AAP chief to carry axe during poll campaign

To keep alive the memory of a controversial remark by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in September this year, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana unit president Pandit Naveen Jaihind announced Wednesday that he would canvass for party candidates while carrying a ‘farsa’(axe).

Haryana will vote to elect its 90-member Assembly on October 21.

“I will go on the poll campaign with the ‘farsa’ so that the electorate don’t forget the “Gardan kaat doonga teri (I will chop off your head)” remark of the CM. The exercise will be done to alert the public. The CM had not expressed apology for the incident,” Jaihind said displaying the axe during a press conference.

AICC chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on September 10 had shared on his Twitter handle the video clip, purportedly recorded at Hansi in Hisar district during Khattar’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra.

The video shows Khattar, aboard his yatra vehicle accepting an axe from a supporter. As Khattar starts addressing the rally, a BJP leader tries to put a crown on his head. Khattar, cutting short his speech, turns to the leader saying , “Kya kar rahe ho? Gardan kaat dunga teri (What are you doing? I will cut off your head)”.

Khattar had later justified his “anger” as “natural” as, he said, the worker had tried to place a silver crown on his head, a “culture of Congress” that the CM claimed BJP had done away with. “We had stopped this culture of (accepting) crowns of silver and gold five years ago to save the hard-earned money of the public. If even today, any person, even my own worker, without my knowledge, places a silver crown on my head, its natural that I will be angry,” he had said.

Now AAP has decided to make it an issue in the state polls. Asked whether all AAP workers will carry the axe during campaigning, Jaihind said, “It depends on their wishes but I will carry it certainly.” Reminded that nobody can carry sharp edged weapons during the poll campaign, the AAP leader said, “You don’t worry.”