Haryana: AAP candidates in Gurgaon, Faridabad districts set to lose deposits

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidates in Haryana’s Gurgaon and Faridabad districts are set to lose their deposits, with all of them missing the 16.67% vote share mark by large margins.

AAP had fielded candidates in 6 of the 10 constituencies in both districts — two in Gurgaon and four in Faridabad.

Badhkal candidate Dharambir Bhadana managed to secure 7.01% of the vote share, but his counterparts in the three other constituencies of Faridabad secured less than 3%. Santosh Kumar Yadav, contesting from Faridabad NIT, secured 2.04% of the votes; Harinder Kumar from Ballabgarh got 2.01%; and Faridabad candidate Suman Lata Vashisth got only 1.19%.

Gurgaon candidate R S Rathee, who is also a councillor with the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) and AAP spokesperson, secured 2.97% of the vote share, while Sohna candidate Narender Kumar secured only 0.35%.

The required mark for reclaiming the deposit is one-sixth of the votes, or 16.67%.

Candidates fielded by AAP in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year also secured less than 2 per cent of the votes each. AAP Haryana chief Naveen Jaihind was the Faridabad candidate at the time.

Commenting on the party’s performance on Thursday, Jaihind tweeted, “Congratulations to all the winning MLAs. Will continue to work for the people of Haryana. Life is a challenge.”

Meanwhile, the BJP managed to retain three seats in Gurgaon, losing the fourth to independent candidate Rakesh Daultabad. The party had not given tickets to its sitting MLAs in all the constituencies in the district.

In Faridabad, too, the party retained all three seats it had won in 2014. While sitting MLAs Seema Trikha and Mool Chand Sharma were fielded in Badkhal and Ballabgarh, respectively, sitting MLA in Faridabad Vipul Goel, who is also a Minister of State, was passed over for Narender Gupta. The latter won by over 21,000 votes.

The BJP also gained another constituency in Faridabad — Tigaon, where BJP’s Rajesh Nagar defeated sitting MLA and Congress candidate Lalit Nagar by 33,841 votes.