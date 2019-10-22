Haryana: 13 FIRs filed across state for poll-related offences

As many as 13 FIRs were registered across the state on the polling day on the basis of complaints related to violation of law and order and poll-related offences.

“Out of 13 FIRs, seven were registered in Nuh, four in Rohtak and two in Narnaul area. Overall election process across the state was majorly peacefully except for minor incidents reported in some areas. No major incident of violation of law and order was reported,” said ADGP (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk.

Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, Anurag Agarwal said, “About 65 percent voting has been recorded in the state in the Assembly elections 2019, as per the information received so far. Final poll figures are likely to increase. Election in the state held peacefully. For this general Assembly elections, there was about 1.83 crore voters in the state. Places where the complaints related to EVM machines kept near the window was reported were immediately resolved and the EVM machines were removed from the window. Through the e-dashboard, the Election Commission was getting information from which polling station the polling party had left and which party had reached its destination.

Sign language video was shown to the dumb and mute voters in Karnal district so that the voters can cast their votes to their desired candidates. Similarly, special arrangements were made for the elderly and disabled voters ensuring that they did not face any problem while casting their votes”.

Aggarwal added: “Webcasting was arranged at polling stations, telecast of which was seen live in the control room. A ‘Communication-App’ was created at the state level, through which one could directly speak to any election officer of the state from Chandigarh headquarters and share information.”

According to Aggarwal, “Complaints were received in some places about the problem of operation of EVM machines which was immediately resolved. Before polling in the morning, a mock poll was conducted in the presence of representatives of all political parties at each polling station and the final voting was started only after everyone’s satisfaction”.

Haryana’s DGP, Manoj Yadava said, “All efforts to disrupt the polling process were neutralised as a result of energetic patrolling by the concerned SP, DSP and SHO coupled with effective action and decisive intervention carried out since early morning across the state”