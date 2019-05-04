Harsimrat, Sukhbir may have a problem: Panthic bodies revive sacrilege protests

Making sure that the 2015 sacrilege issue and the subsequent police firing at protesters in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura, in which two people were killed, remains alive and becomes a poll issue, a number of Sikh organisations have decided to hold protest march against union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and her husband and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, in Bathinda and Ferozepur, the two Lok Sabha seats from where they are contesting, respectively.

The sacrilege incident took place when SAD-BJP combine was in power. SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal was the chief minister, Sukhbir his deputy while Harsimrat was a Union cabinet minister.

The panthic organisations will lead the protest march from Bargari village in Faridkot, from where the first incident of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib was reported, and move till Badal village, the native village of the Badals on May 8. On May 10, they will be organising another protest march from Ferozepur to Jalalabad. Sukhbir represents Jalalabad in the Punjab assembly.

Gurdeep Singh Bathinda, general secretary, United Akali Dal, who will be part of the protest march said, “On May 8, we will start from Bargari in Faridkot and enter Bathinda. We will travel nearly 85 km in Harsimrat’s constituency and reach the Badal village on cars, scooters etc carrying black flags and posters with a message urging people to not vote for Badals. Eh panth de doshi han (they are culprits of the panth). Similarly, on May 10, we will be travelling from Ferozepur to Jalalabad, covering a distance of about 50 kms”.

Sukhjit Singh Khosa, president, Satkar Committee, said, “While they (Badals) will be organising road shows for their election rallies, we will be leading protest march on roads. Sacrilege incidents happened during their tenure and they took no action against the culprits. Rather, they junked the report submitted by the Justice (retd) Jora Singh Commission. After Congress came to power, they started criticising Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh Commission’s report too and now have got IG Kunwar Vijay Partap, a key member of the SIT, transferred. They don’t want the truth to be highlighted before public. In fact, they are the ones who are behind the desecration incidents. People punished them in the 2017 Vidhan Sabha polls and need to be punished once again”.

Gurdeep Singh said that when the panthic organisations criticise the Badals, the Akalis term them a Congress team.

“However, they need to be asked as to why they never raised their voice even once against the Dera Sacha Sauda head whose followers were arrested for the sacrilege incidents. People need to question them on their stand on Gurmeet Ram Rahim and why are they so sympathetic with that person. As the Akali Dal’s links linked with the Dera was about to be exposed, Badals got jittery and got the IG transferred with Centre’s influence,” he added.

Rupinder Singh, who had been arrested during the previous government’s on charges of theft of Guru Granth Sahib, will also attend the protest march. Gurdeep Singh claimed that over 50 panthic organisations will be part of the protest.

Akhand Kirtni Jatha, Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur), Gurmat Parchar Sabha have already confirmed their participation. Mohkam Singh, president, United Akali Dal, said, “Apart from the two-day protest march, we will also be organising village level meetings to spread this message of boycotting Badals. Our efforts to vote out Badals in particular and SAD-BJP candidates in general will continue till May 19, the day Punjab votes to elect its 13 MPs.”

It was on June 1, 2015 that the theft of Guru Granth Sahib was reported from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala in Faridkot. The torn pages of the Holy book were found in the streets of Bargari on October 12. Protests started in Punjab the same day. Police resorted to lathi charge on protestors at Kotkapura and firing at Behbal Kalan village, where two persons were killed. Many areas in Punjab observed a black diwali that year. In 2017 Assembly polls, SAD could get win only 15 of the 117 seats – the party’s worst ever performance.