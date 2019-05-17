Three roadshows for Harsimrat in one day, Sunny and Hema add spark to campaign

Three mega roadshows were organised in support of SAD canidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal in a single day, apart from several poll meetings, in Bathinda on Thursday. Actor and BJP candidate from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, and party candidate and sitting MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, participated in a roadshow for Badal.

Seeking votes for Harsimrat by invoking her famous dialogue at Maur Mandi and Mansa, Hema said: “Chal dhano basanti ki izzat ka swaal hai… takdi (SAD symbol) pe mohar lagaani hai.”

After a rally at Maur Mandi, a roadshow was taken to Mansa, where Hema called Harsimrat her younger sister.

Harsimrat said: “Binti dono behna di manno te takdi choan nishan nu daba ke Shiromani Akali Dal nu jaitu banao (accept the appeal from both sisters and press the button next to the SAD symbol.”

In the evening, Sunny Deol’s roadshow went across Bathinda city. Earlier in the day, SAD chief and Harsimrat’s husband Sukhbir Singh Badal had organised a road show and poll rally in Talwandi Sabo in the morning. The Talwandi Sabo programme was held parallel to the Hema Malini event.

Sukhbir was also joined by the couple’s son, Anantvir, during the roadshow where he took on state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu about his comment that he would hold ten rallies in Bathinda. “If a monkey and his master hold ten jugglery shows in Bathinda, will the monkey scare a lion?” he said.

Sidhu’s roadshow for Warring today

As Harsimrat brought star power to her campaign Thursday, Congress candidate Amrinder Raja Warring was in Lambi.

Addressing a gathering, Warring said,”In 2012, when I contested for the first time from Gidderbaha for assembly seat, there was a khauf (fear) in the minds of voters. There used to be flags of Akalis outside all houses when I used to campaign. On the polling day, our polling staff also was sitting idle. No one used our autos for casting votes. Our tea and pakoras were not eaten by anyone, but when results came, I won by 14,000 votes. People voted quietly and made Congress victorious after decades. The same needs to be done even this time. You all need to come in large numbers for Friday’s roadshow of Navjot Singh Sidhu at Bathinda.”

He added: “Whether Bibi calls Sunny Deol or (Bollywood actor) Sunny Leone, she needs to pack her bags and leave. No one can do any wonders for her this time.”