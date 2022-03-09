Harraiya (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Harraiya (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Harraiya Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ajay Kumar. The Harraiya seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Harraiya ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

harraiya Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Adya Sharan Chaudhary IND 0 Post Graduate 72 Rs 4,80,79,043 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Singh BJP 2 Post Graduate 50 Rs 13,98,97,731 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 70,63,415 ~ 70 Lacs+ Chandramani (Sudama Ji) IND 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 1,66,70,889 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Deep Kumar Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 Graduate 31 Rs 33,91,651 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 3,549 ~ 3 Thou+ Laboni Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 1,39,43,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Raj Kishor Singh BSP 3 Graduate 53 Rs 11,81,37,308 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shravan Kumar IND 0 Graduate 34 Rs 11,000 ~ 11 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Kumar Singh AAP 0 12th Pass 63 Rs 2,41,35,628 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Tarayambak Nath SP 5 Graduate 63 Rs 1,86,39,187 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 27,90,494 ~ 27 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Harraiya candidate of from Ajay Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Harraiya Election Result 2017

harraiya Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Kumar BJP 1 Post Graduate 43 Rs 7,42,10,574 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 65,00,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ Chandramani RLD 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 1,73,10,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Chhakkanram Most Backward Classes Of India 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 46,21,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kailash Nath Sharma Rashtravadi Pratap Sena 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 12,86,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishna Kumar Upadhyay IND 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 62,95,245 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Shekhar IND 1 Post Graduate 39 Rs 6,24,80,581 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 2,75,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ Rajkishor Singh SP 1 Graduate 48 Rs 4,94,91,003 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Gyan IND 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rampher IND 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 11,46,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Salikram Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 5,63,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarvjeet IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 3,05,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Prasad Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 30,500 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Surya Prakash Singh IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 5,01,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vipin Kumar BSP 1 10th Pass 46 Rs 7,47,25,290 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,97,33,511 ~ 1 Crore+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Harraiya candidate of from Raj Kishor Singh Uttar Pradesh. Harraiya Election Result 2012

harraiya Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Raj Kishor Singh SP 1 Graduate 41 Rs 2,04,21,553 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 18,67,492 ~ 18 Lacs+ Ajay Kumar INC 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 2,18,19,901 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 22,50,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ Anuradha Chaudhary BJP 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 28,20,728 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijraj Shukla AD 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 14,60,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmendra Kumar RLM 0 Graduate 35 Rs 2,21,900 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mamata Pandey BSP 0 Doctorate 36 Rs 2,81,85,555 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 3,16,005 ~ 3 Lacs+ Radheshyam Meydhaa Party 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 63,63,000 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 11,000 ~ 11 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh JD(U) 1 12th Pass 41 Rs 2,51,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ram Subhawan IND 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramdev IND 0 5th Pass 65 Rs 25,88,500 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh JMBP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 30,90,183 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Kumar LD 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 18,000 ~ 18 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Kumar IND 0 Graduate 29 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikas IND 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 5,000 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

