Harish Rawat gets new seat as Congress shuffles its Uttarakhand candidates

MAKING SEVERAL changes in its previous two lists of candidates announced for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the Congress on Wednesday night released a third list, naming Harish Rawat, who is leading the party campaign in the state, from Lalkuwa constituency instead of the previously announced Ramnagar seat.

The change in seat is significant since Harish Rawat’s friend-turned-foe Ranjit Rawat had staked claims for Ramnagar and had been vocal against the party’s decision to pick the former chief minister over him when the second list was announced recently.

According to the third list, Ranjit will contest from Salt seat, from where he lost in 2012. Harish Rawat has replaced Sandhya Dalakoti from Lalkuwa seat.

From Ramnagar, the Congress has now fielded Mahendra Pal Singh, who had earlier been given ticket from Kaladhungi. Mahesh Sharma will contest from Kaladhungi. Among other changes is Gaurav Chaudhary, who will contest from Doiwala in place of Mohit Uniyal.

Congress’s state media in-charge Rajeev Maheshwari told The Indian Express that the decision to change candidates was taken based on proper assessment and with a strategic point of view. “Harish Rawat has very good chances in Lalkuan. He was comfortable from Ramnagar as well but Lalkuan is a better seat for him. Ranjit Rawat, who wanted Ramnagar, has been given Salt, a seat he has contested in the past,” he said.

“At Kaladhungi, Mahesh Sharma was an Independent candidate last time and secured more than 20,000 votes. Congress candidate Prakash Joshi got over 25,000 votes. This is why the party found him a better candidate for the seat. Gaurav Chaudhary is the district president there and that is why given Doiwala seat,” he said. “It is a perfect list and all candidates in it are going to win from their respective seats. This list will end BJP in Uttarakhand.”

With five changes and five new names announced, the Congress has finalised 69 candidates for polls to the 70-member assembly. A decision on the candidate from Tehri seat is yet to be made.