Haridwar (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Haridwar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Mr. Madan Kaushik . The Haridwar seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

haridwar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Adesh Kumar Marwari UKD 0 Graduate 51 Rs 11,32,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Kumar Gupta Rashtravadi Vikas Party 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 39,51,696 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 3,904 ~ 3 Thou+ Anurag Sharma Nyaydharmsabha 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 15,58,946 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 3,42,385 ~ 3 Lacs+ Charan Singh Saini BSP 1 Post Graduate 55 Rs 4,27,84,471 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Madan Kaushik BJP 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 6,78,37,298 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 52,29,132 ~ 52 Lacs+ Mohd Aazam IND 0 5th Pass 40 Rs 90,450 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Saini AAP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 15,76,11,839 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,69,680 ~ 2 Crore+ Sarita Agarwal SP 0 Graduate 60 Rs 66,23,736 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 13,50,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Satpal Brahmachari INC 0 Graduate 57 Rs 47,71,371 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

haridwar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mr. Madan Kaushik BJP 2 Graduate 52 Rs 2,45,01,689 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 14,62,237 ~ 14 Lacs+ Mr. Adesh UKD 0 Graduate 46 Rs 7,08,556 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mr. Adesh Kumar AARAKSHAN VIRODHI PARTY 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 2,27,08,742 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Mr. Brahm Swaroop Brahmchari INC 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 1,62,67,771 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mr. Manoj Kumar Sharma IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 24,900 ~ 24 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mr. Rajkumar Aggarwal IND 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 2,90,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mr. Ravish Bhatija IND 2 12th Pass 37 Rs 58,58,176 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Mrs. Anju Mittal BSP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 1,46,81,238 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mrs. Vijay Laxmi IND 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 5,32,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

haridwar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Madan Kaushik BJP 0 Graduate 46 Rs 97,53,108 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 15,86,797 ~ 15 Lacs+ Ashok Sharma IND 0 Graduate 46 Rs 1,71,32,972 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 60,92,053 ~ 60 Lacs+ Beer Singh IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 13,81,500 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhiraj Bhardwaj IND 4 5th Pass 44 Rs 10,83,700 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gajinder Singh Sidhu RKSP 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 1,72,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gulshan Arora BSP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 32,27,607 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harinder Tiwari IND 0 Doctorate 43 Rs 60,70,856 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Muhammad Mursalin Qureshi IND 0 5th Pass 41 Rs 57,94,500 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Sharma SP 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 5,82,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Noshad IND 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 13,41,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pankaj Dubey SHS 0 Graduate 37 Rs 2,000 ~ 2 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanju IND 0 Graduate 26 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Satpal Bhramchari INC 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 49,28,981 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 13,52,123 ~ 13 Lacs+ Sonia Kinnar JKNPP 0 Literate 42 Rs 1,61,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Swami Nitanand IND 0 Graduate 61 Rs 25,40,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tripta Sharma NCP 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 20,87,362 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 2,40,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Yashpal Singh Rawat MaJP 0 8th Pass 63 Rs 18,00,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 3,20,000 ~ 3 Lacs+

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

