Haridwar Rural (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Haridwar Rural Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Yatishwaranand . The Haridwar Rural seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

haridwar rural Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anupama Rawat INC 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 13,46,46,476 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 20,09,250 ~ 20 Lacs+ Aslam Naki Bharatiya Ekta Party 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balram IND 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 81,40,000 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mubarak IND 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 1,65,85,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Muhammad Yunus BSP 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 2,91,68,047 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 78,07,710 ~ 78 Lacs+ Naresh Sharma AAP 0 Graduate 38 Rs 1,43,54,997 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 38,21,373 ~ 38 Lacs+ Pankaj Kumar Saini Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 1,07,49,592 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 29,00,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ Rekha Devi Rashtrawadi Janlok Party (Satya) 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 50,36,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 12,20,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Rupesh Kumar Nyaydharmsabha 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 35,56,334 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sajid Ali SP 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 62,33,356 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Upender Singh Malik UKD 0 Graduate 43 Rs 85,45,000 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Yatishwaranand BJP 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 1,51,53,161 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 88,308 ~ 88 Thou+ Zulfikar Ansari AIMIM 0 5th Pass 46 Rs 1,03,48,898 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

haridwar rural Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Yatishwaranand BJP 1 Post Graduate 44 Rs 56,00,976 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harish Chandra Singh Rawat INC 1 Graduate Professional 69 Rs 6,31,14,882 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 2,70,74,237 ~ 2 Crore+ Mukarram BSP 1 12th Pass 33 Rs 84,76,896 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mustafa IND 0 Literate 50 Rs 28,01,096 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nagendra Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 9,92,462 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Renu Notiyal IND 0 Graduate 27 Rs 6,100 ~ 6 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Subash Chand UKD 1 8th Pass 44 Rs 5,16,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vasim Ahmad IND 0 Graduate 25 Rs 33,69,129 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

haridwar rural Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Yatishwaranand BJP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 7,19,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Aladdin MaJP 0 Not Given 37 Rs 6,70,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arjun Kumar LJP 0 Graduate 25 Rs 66,000 ~ 66 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharampal Sahgal NCP 0 Literate 59 Rs 23,00,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ghalib Muslim League Kerala State Committee 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 10,11,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ha. Rao Mo. Asgar IND 0 Not Given 68 Rs 50,00,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hitanshu Chopra RLD 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 3,25,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Irshad Ali INC 0 Graduate 49 Rs 28,52,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Javed Aalam IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 1,70,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Kumar SP 0 Graduate 33 Rs 15,11,550 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 29,574 ~ 29 Thou+ Kuldeep IND 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 4,31,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahaveer Singh IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 32,40,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 14,50,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranveer Singh Rana UKDP 0 10th Pass 63 Rs 22,73,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Ravidutt Bakshi SHS 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 21,500 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sayyad Ali IND 0 Literate 40 Rs 2,20,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sheshraj Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 1,77,30,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Shrikant Verma UtRM 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 5,94,31,300 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 70,00,000 ~ 70 Lacs+

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

