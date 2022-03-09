Hargaon (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Hargaon (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Hargaon (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Suresh Rahi. The Hargaon (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

hargaon (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arjun Lal CPI(ML)(L) 2 Graduate 56 Rs 4,24,800 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Khushiram Chaudhary Ambedkar Samaj Party 2 12th Pass 52 Rs 22,42,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mamta Bharti INC 0 Doctorate 31 Rs 1,25,40,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,80,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Ramhet Bharti SP 1 Post Graduate 66 Rs 93,78,608 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rampal Lok Bandhu Party 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 3,63,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranu Chaudhary BSP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 34,45,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saurabh Kishore Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate 35 Rs 19,17,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suman IND 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 44,000 ~ 44 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Rahi BJP 1 Post Graduate 50 Rs 3,39,86,395 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 3,95,000 ~ 3 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Hargaon Sc candidate of from Suresh Rahi Uttar Pradesh. Hargaon (sc) Election Result 2017

hargaon (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Suresh Rahi BJP 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 1,31,81,416 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Amit Kumar Sarv Sambhaav Party 0 Graduate 32 Rs 3,50,619 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arjun Lal CPI(ML)(L) 0 Graduate 50 Rs 7,25,486 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagpal Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Literate 52 Rs 4,55,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Khlawn IND 0 Literate 28 Rs 10,104 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohan Lal RLD 0 Graduate 60 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Naresh Peace Party 0 Graduate 49 Rs 3,40,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramhet Bharti BSP 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 1,32,17,572 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,69,000 ~ 3 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Hargaon Sc candidate of from Ramhet Bharti Uttar Pradesh. Hargaon (sc) Election Result 2012

hargaon (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ramhet Bharti BSP 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 1,48,69,754 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 20,50,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Arjun Lal CPI(ML)(L) 0 Graduate 46 Rs 31,703 ~ 31 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Bhal RSBP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 34,26,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Chandra Kumar Gautam RLM 1 Graduate 38 Rs 1,18,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kiran Choudhary BJP 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 75,93,500 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 8,20,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Manjari Rahi INC 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 2,56,34,478 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 7,25,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Mukesh Kumar JKP 0 8th Pass 27 Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 4,10,752 ~ 4 Lacs+ R.p.chaudhari SP 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 91,40,339 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Saran LJP 0 Literate 50 Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sobaran PECP 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 54,01,000 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suman Devi LD 0 Not Given 28 Rs 1,71,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

