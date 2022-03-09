Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Hardoi Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Nitin Agarwal. The Hardoi seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

hardoi Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akhtar Ali Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 3 8th Pass 44 Rs 1,32,64,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Verma SP 0 Graduate 55 Rs 2,92,25,550 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 9,96,283 ~ 9 Lacs+ Ashish Singh Somvanshi INC 4 Post Graduate 39 Rs 9,34,420 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 5,47,775 ~ 5 Lacs+ Ataurrahman All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 20,81,703 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohit Mishra Akhil Bhartiya Naitik Party 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 67,000 ~ 67 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Nitin Agarwal BJP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 31,52,42,000 ~ 31 Crore+ / Rs 3,40,97,000 ~ 3 Crore+ Shobhit Pathak BSP 0 Literate 42 Rs 34,19,60,501 ~ 34 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Kumar Pandey AAP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 68,40,000 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

hardoi Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Nitin Agarwal SP 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 19,04,51,000 ~ 19 Crore+ / Rs 1,64,60,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Brahmesh Chandra Satyarthi Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 2,17,90,613 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharamveer Singh BSP 1 10th Pass 59 Rs 2,00,59,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 23,30,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ Kamlesh Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 11,05,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raja Bux Singh BJP 1 Graduate 56 Rs 2,21,27,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Rajesh Kumar Kanaujia IND 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 7,31,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sandeep Bhadauriya IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 2,00,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjeev Kumar IND 0 Graduate 50 Rs 35,432 ~ 35 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shri Krishan Verma IND 0 Graduate 64 Rs 79,75,000 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sulabh Trivedi CPI 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 28,800 ~ 28 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Suman Gupta IND 0 5th Pass 47 Rs 1,75,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Nath IND 0 Graduate 59 Rs 42,14,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

hardoi Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Nitin Agrawal SP 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 7,85,58,000 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashwini Trivedi AITC 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 2,70,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 1,87,320 ~ 1 Lacs+ Raja Bux Singh BSP 0 Graduate 55 Rs 2,49,26,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 13,50,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Sandeep Bhadauriya IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Kumar Singh NAP 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 87,000 ~ 87 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Singh MwSP 0 Not Given 31 Rs 12,01,200 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shailendra Kumar Singh BJP 7 Post Graduate 43 Rs 81,76,427 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shreeram IND 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 6,24,379 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shri Krishan Verma IND 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 34,68,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukh Sagar Mishra (madhur) INC 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 32,14,182 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 4,84,591 ~ 4 Lacs+ Vishun Dayal IND 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 13,52,095 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogendra Mishra RLM 0 Graduate 30 Rs 3,62,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

