Hardik Patel will win Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi in Gandhinagar

On being asked if Patidar leader Hardik Patel will contest elections on Congress ticket, party president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said “he will win the elections”. Patel joined the Congress party on Tuesday in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar in the presence of Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi.

He had on Sunday announced his decision to join the Congress party. “To give shape to my intentions to serve society & country, I have decided to join Indian National Congress on 12th March in presence of Shri Rahul Gandhi & other senior leaders,” Hardik Patel had tweeted.

While addressing a rally in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, Patel asked the public if his decision to join Congress was correct, to which the crowd unanimously replied with a “yes”.

Patel slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that during the Pulwama attack, when Congress had postponed its rally earlier scheduled for February 28, Modi was busy addressing gatherings across the country, news agency PTI quoted him saying.

Patel also praised Rahul Gandhi and cited his “honesty” as his reason to join the party.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met in Ahmedabad where the party president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and other top leaders discussed the key poll issues.

On the anniversary of Dandi March today, the party leaders also paid respect to Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Ashram.