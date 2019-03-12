Hardik Patel to join Congress today: People will give him befitting reply for misleading them, says BJP

The BJP on Monday reacted strongly to Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel’s decision to join the Congress. Gujarat BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said Patel had “spread venom and disharmony among communities” while acting as an “instrument of the Congress” till now, and he will now do it directly.

In a press statement, Pandya said that Patel’s joining the Congress would not make any difference. What “lollipop did Congress offer you”, he asked, in a question directed at Patel, when the question of reservation for the Patidar community had not been addressed.

Criticising Patel for announcing that he would contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Pandya asked if the Patidar leader was the Congress party’s Central Parliamentary Board that “he has declared a ticket for himself”.

The people of Gujarat would give Patel a befitting reply for misleading them and for causing damage to public property during the Patidar reservation agitation.

‘Congress should apologise for not honouring Gujarat greats’

BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya demanded that the Congress party at its Congress Working Committee in Ahmedabad on Tuesday should pass a resolution tendering apology for “not conferring the Bharat Ratna on Sardar Patel for 41 years, for dishonouring Gujarati leaders such as Sardar Patel, Morarji Desai and Narendra Modi, for creating hurdles in implementing the Narmada Yojana, for constantly doing injustice to Gujarat during its rule at Centre and for spreading casteism in Gujarat”