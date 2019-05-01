Toggle Menu
Hardik Patel to attend Patidar meet to discuss release of quota leader Alpesh Kathiriya

The issue of his release has been dominating the Patidar community discourse of late; at least two of Hardik’s public functions have been disrupted allegedly by Kathiriya’s supporters from Surat. (File photo)

Congress leader Hardik Patel among various Patidar quota leaders are planning to meet at Khodaldham in Rajkot Wednesday to discuss the issue of ensuring release of jailed leader of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) Alpesh Kathiriya. In fact, Hardik has reportedly cancelled his campaign plans for Wednesday to attend the meeting.

“Hardik has cancelled his Wednesday campaign plans in Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh to attend the meeting,” Hardik’s close aide Nikhil Savani.

Kathiriya has been in jail since March 19 in connection with a sedition case registered against him. The issue of his release has been dominating the Patidar community discourse of late; at least two of Hardik’s public functions have been disrupted allegedly by Kathiriya’s supporters from Surat.

Dinesh Bambhaniya, former close aide of Hardik who later parted ways with the latter, said that he has called for the meeting to plan a strategy to ensure Kathiriya is freed from jail.

“The state government has been making tall claims of compromise with Patidar community agitators and withdrawing criminal cases against them. But, Kathiriya is not being released from jail. So, we have planned this meeting at Khodaldham with the trustees and Patidar quota agitators,” said Bambhaniya.

“After meeting at Khodaldham, we are going to hold a meeting at Umiyadham in Unjha (Mehsana). We consider Khodaldham and Umiyadham as the top two religious organisations of the community. So, we are holding dialogue with them,” Bambhaniya added.

Top leader of Khodaldham Trust, Naresh Patel, is likely to attend the Wednesday’s meeting.

Among PAAS leaders to attend the meeting are Hardik’s close aide Savani, Dharmik Malaviya, Brijesh Patel, Jayesh Patel etc.

Savani said the issue of Kathiriya’s release from jail is the main agenda of the meeting, apart from withdrawal of criminal cases against the community members registered during the agitation.

