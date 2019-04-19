Hardik Patel slapped: BJP trying to attack and kill me, alleges Patidar leader; party denies any involvement

Hours after being slapped by a man during a public meeting, Congress leader Hardik Patel alleged that the BJP is trying to attack and kill him. “The BJP is trying to harm me. Many people were hired by the BJP to attack me. I do not know why that person did this,” Patel was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Even I requested the locals, who were beating him, to let him go and forgive him. I am sure that he was BJP’s man. This was an attempt to kill me. I could have been killed if he was carrying a gun today,” said Patel. Patel has lodged a complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee has also written to the Election Commission of India demanding to restore Y+ security for Patel.

#WATCH Congress leader Hardik Patel slapped during a rally in Surendranagar,Gujarat

The man, identified as Tarun Gajjar, a resident of Kadi town of Mehsana district, suffered injuries after he was thrashed by Congress workers, Patel supporters and others at the rally venue. Gajjar is currently undergoing treatment as he was badly thrashed by people at the rally, PTI quoted police inspector of Wadhwan, H R Jethi as saying.

As soon as Hardik Patel started his speech at Baldana village under Wadhwan taluka, Gajjar suddenly came on the stage and slapped him. The incident was captured on cameras of news channels covering the event in the district. Congress candidate for the Surendranagar Lok Sabha seat, Soma Patel, was present on the dais when the incident took place.

“Since Gajjar was brutally thrashed by people, he was referred to a hospital in Limbdi town. It is still unclear why he slapped Hardik. The Congress leader claimed he does not know Gajjar. We have taken Hardik’s written complaint and started our investigation, but not yet filed an FIR,” said Jethi, adding the police were yet to question the attacker.

The BJP, denying any relations with the attacker, said that the party has nothing to do with this incident. “We do not believe in such low-level politics. The truth is that people have now realised that Hardik had only used the Patidar community to satisfy his political ambitions. This is a staged drama by the Congress to gain sympathy,” BJP leader from the Saurashtra region, Raju Dhruv said.