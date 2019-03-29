Setback for Hardik Patel: Gujarat HC rejects stay on conviction in rioting case, can’t contest polls

Toggle Menu
As per the Representation of the People Act, 1951, Hardik Patel won't be able to contest the upcoming general elections due to his conviction.

Hardik Patel walks out of Lajpore jail in Surat, flanked by supporters from the Patidar community. File/Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana

In a setback for Congress leader Hardik Patel just weeks ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the Gujarat High Court Friday rejected his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the 2015 Mehsana rioting case. As per the Representation of the People Act, 1951, Hardik Patel won’t be able to contest the upcoming general elections due to his conviction.

The court of Justice Uraizee observed that the Congress leader had several criminal cases and 17 FIRs registered against him despite an undertaking. The judge also took into account the number of pending cases against the applicant across various courts before rejecting his plea.

In July 2018, the sessions court at Visnagar had sentenced Patel to two years’ imprisonment for rioting and arson in Visnagar town during the 2015 Patidar quota stir. The high court granted him bail and suspended his sentence in August 2018, but his conviction was not stayed.

Patel figures in the list of star campaigners of the Congress party.

