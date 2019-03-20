Hardik Patel hints at contesting from Jamnagar seat for Lok Sabha elections

Highlighting the farmers’ issues and unemployment in the Jamnagar constituency of Gujarat, Congress leader Hardik Patel Wednesday pushed his candidature for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the seat. This is for the second time in as many days that Patel has expressed his wish to fight Lok Sabha elections from Jamnagar constituency.

Advertising

Addressing a press conference in Jamnagar, the Patidar quota stir leader-turned politician targeted Gujarat agriculture minister Ranchhod Faldu, alleging that despite being a native of Jamnagar, Faldu has failed to solve problems faced by farmers and youth. “The agriculture Minister is a native of Kalavad taluka of Jamnagar district and lives here but he has failed to address farmers’ complaints of inaccuracies in resurveying of their agricultural land. Resurvey is a huge issue right from Devbhoomi Dwarka district to Dhrol and Jodiya talukas in Jamnagar. Farmers are fed up. Farmers are facing a prospect where they would pass disputes on to their sons and not their ancestral land. Nor has he been able to declare his own taluka as one affected by scarcity,” Patel charged. Click here for more election news

The state government had initiated the resurvey of revenue land, including agricultural land, in 2017 for updating land records of the state. It was the first of its kind exercise since 1947 and the maps were to be plotted by using satellite imagery. However, farmers, especially from Saurashtra, raised objections to survey results, saying they were strewn with errors and were inaccurate. Consequently, the state government had decided to halt promulgation of land records for 6,000 villages in August last year. Farmers in Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar were at the forefront of protests against inaccuracies in the survey.

Patel also said that like many other parts of Saurashtra, Kalavad taluka was also facing scarcity of water and fodder due to a poor monsoon this year but the state government had not included it on the official list of talukas affected by scarcity.

Without taking any names, Patel said that a number of companies had their plants within limits of Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency yet unemployment was high among the local youth. “I want to serve people of Jamnagar. I would like to ensure that local youths get jobs in companies in the Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency and I would do even ‘dabangai’, if warranted, to make this happen. We shall force the companies to adhere to norms specified by state government with respect to reserving jobs for locals,” Patel said.

“Secondly, I would like to solve problems of farmers. I would also focus on health services and make planning for hospitals. And lastly, barring the sessions of Parliament, I would spend maximum amount of my time among people here. I am confident that people of Jamnagar will elect a Congress candidate,” he added.

Major oil refineries of Reliance Industries Limited, Essar Oil and the cement factory of Tata Chemicals are some of the big industrial complexes located near Jamnagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka districts which fall under this constituency. The constituency is dominated by voters of Patidar community to which Hardik belongs.

Patel said that problems faced by farmers and youths were one of the reasons why he had chosen Jamnagar to fight his maiden election. “I have been visiting Jamnagar for quite some time. I have toured talukas in and around Jamnagar. Over the last eight-nine months, resurvey of land and unemployment have turned into big issues here. I have been wondering why youth here are unemployed despite so many companies having their bases here. I have always talked about farmers and the youth and therefore, I have chosen this district,” he said.

Patel is a native of Viramgam in Ahmedabad taluka but has become a prominent face of Patidar community in the state since he formed the PAAS and launched the Patidar quota stir in July 2015. He has been touring parts of the state where Patidar community is concentrated since.

When asked if he thought whether people of Jamnagar would accept him since he was not a native of Jamnagar, Patel said: “I am surprised to say that when we launched a social movement, we had not done it for my taluka only. People of entire Gujarat benefited from it. I have full confidence that if good youth, good leaders come forward to serve people of Jamnagar, I am sure they would elect him. Unlike Narendra Modi, I would not say Maa Ganga ne muje bulaya hai (mother Ganga has summoned me). I am proposing to serve people and I have taken the first step in this direction,” he said.

Congress MLA from Khambhaliya seat in Devbhoomi Dwarka and other local leaders of the party were present at Patel’s media interaction. Patel was scheduled to tour Devbhoomi Dwarka in the evening and meet party leaders.

Jamnagar Parliamentary seat is presently represented by Poonam Maadam of the BJP.

The 25-year-old politician, who was the convenor of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), one of the groups which was spearheading the agitation by politically and economically influential Patidar or Patel community demanding recognition as OBC and attendant benefits of reservation in government jobs and institutes of higher education had resigned as the head of PAAS last year. He had formally joined Congress on March 12 this year in the presence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said that the process of selecting candidates for the April 23 Parliamentary election in the state was on. “Hardik is a young leader who has joined Congress in the presence of our party’s national president Rahul Gandhi at the historic event in Ahmedabad. He has been continuously fighting against anti-farmer and anti-youth policies of the BJP government. Process of selecting candidates for the poll is on and parliamentary board of the party would declare names of the party in due time,” he said.

However, sources confirm that Patel is the front runner for Congress ticket for Jamnagar seat should the cases filed against him during quota agitation should not create any legal problems.