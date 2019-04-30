This poll is not about what happened (to Arun Jaitley) in 2014…we will win Amritsar decisively: Hardeep Puri

BJP candidate from the prestigious Amritsar Lok Sabha seat Hardeep Puri tells The Indian Express that the 2014 poll result from the seat will have no bearing on the contest this time.

What are your chances in this election?

This is not a tough fight. We are going to win this one with hands down and I am saying it on record.

But it was not possible in 2014 when Arun Jaitley was contesting.

The 2014 election was a totally different ball game. There was anti-incumbency factor. In 2014, anti-incumbency was against certain people. We were an alliance partner and we were part of the government so it was directed towards us. Anti-incumbency is always directed at the people who are incumbent in the government and so this time anti-incumbency is against the Congress government and their candidate. You should also go by the ground realities now. Did you see the crowd today while I was filing nomination papers?

Arun Jaitley had also drawn huge crowds after reaching Amritsar.

People can draw whatever parallels they like. I came here in 2014 also and campaigned. This time we are going to win decisively. This is not about what happened in 2014. I am a sitting minister. Prime Minister had said that Arun Jaitley would be a minister if he wins and then he become a minister anyway. Don’t you think Amritsar would had gained had Arun Jaitley won from here?

Going by you say, do you think people will realise their mistake?

Whether they realise it or not, I am only asking people to consider that I am sitting Urban Development minister. I have Rs 1600 crore project under smart cities here. So far only Rs 26 crore has been spent. If you have a sitting Urban Development Minister as your representative, you know what it means.

It is a fact that no sitting Amritsar MP has been from the ruling party during the last 20 years.

Because you elected wrong sitting MPs. You elected Captain Amarinder Singh. He had no interest in Amritsar. I have a track record of 45 years. People who dealt with me know that I am very clear about what I want and I will do what I say. Do you want an MP who gets minister’s appointment in one month or one who is sitting among ministers everyday?

There is perception that it is always difficult for a bureaucrat to be a good politician.

These are just wrong assumptions in your mind. In fact, a good diplomat is always a very good politician because a good politician also knows good diplomacy. Instead of hitting hard, you have to do the things in a way that one should think like it is in his favour. I am challenging sitting MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla to come and have open public debate with me on any public platform in the city. Come to Town Hall or wherever you want. I will prove that how a good diplomat can be a politician. I enter this contest with all humility, but today I filed the my nomination and I am full of confidence. We will win this election because we are fighting on issues and not on personalities.

Do you think your candidature from Amritsar will also effect BJP’s Sikh politics in state and Centre?

It will have positive impact. I want to tell you that I wanted to contest election in 2009. At the time I was secretary in Union government. I have an old relationship with BJP leadership and I went to the party in 2009 and I told them that I want to contest the election. They told me continue in diplomacy. I met Modi in 2013 and again expressed desire to contest. Then they took me in Council of Ministers and now party has asked me contest when I had term of my Rajya Sabha still pending.

PM Modi compared 1984 anti-Sikh riots to an act of terror. But the state BJP didn’t amplify what the PM said. Was there hitch?

I am not going into Punjab BJP or Delhi BJP. I am also from BJP. You see what I have said about 1984. I don’t want to comment on who said what. Sometime people are busy with some other things. About 1984 our views are very clear. This was a mass atrocity and could attract any of the four labels normally associated with such heinous crime: genocide, ethnic cleansing, crimes against humanity and war crimes. Three of these four are completely under what happened in 1984 in Delhi.