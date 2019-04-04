Hardeep Puri and Atishi spar over sealing issue

The Centre and AAP sparred over the issue of sealing Wednesday, with Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri alleging that AAP is spreading “lies” for votes and pointed to an AAP pamphlet which promised a halt to the sealing drive as well as regularisation of unauthorised colonies if Delhi gets full statehood.

Advertising

“Every citizen knows the drive was carried out on the direction of the SC-appointed Bhure Lal committee, and neither the Centre nor any civic body had anything to do with it,” Puri said. He also said that the Centre provided relief by making amendments in the Master Plan, but AAP was spreading lies.

AAP’s East Delhi candidate Atishi hit back: “Even children in Delhi know that if you wanted, you could have stopped sealing in Delhi within two minutes by bringing in an ordinance. But you did not want to do it.”

Puri, however, claimed that the BJP had gone one step ahead to give relief to traders by amending the Master Plan, instead of giving temporary relief in the form of an ordinance.