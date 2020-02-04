Hard to believe man as powerful as Shah can’t get road reopened: CM on BJP attacks over Shaheen Bagh

CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during a roadshow in Patparganj, Monday. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey) CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during a roadshow in Patparganj, Monday. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Home Minister Amit Shah does not want the Shaheen Bagh road to be reopened since the BJP is benefitting from the continuing blockade.

Speaking to CNN-News 18 on Monday, the CM said: “Vo jo rasta hai jiski vajah se sabko takleef hoti hai — baaki protesters apna protest kar rahe hain, unke jo bhi mudde hain unhe protest karne ka adhikar hai — uss raste pe bachche phans jaate hain, ambulance phans jaati hai, vo rasta zaroor khulvaana chahiye (The road because of which everyone is being troubled — protesters have their issues and have the right to protest — where children and ambulances get stuck, should be reopened for sure).”

He added: “Ye poora ka poora mudda kendriya sarkar ke under aata hai. Mujhe samajh nahi aa raha ki kendriya sarkar kyun iss raste ko khulvaana nahi chahti. Main ye manne ko tayyar nahi hoon ki Amit Shah ji jaisa shaktishaali aur taakatvar aadmi Dilli ka ek rasta nahi khulva sakta. Vo chahein toh do minute main rasta khulva sakte hain. Vo rasta khulvaana nahi chahte. Shaheen Bagh se sabse zyada fayda kisko ho raha hai? BJP ko ho raha hai. Vo rasta khulvana hi nahi chahte. Vo ispe raajneeti karna chahte hain (The whole matter comes under the Centre. I don’t understand why the Centre does not want to reopen it. I refuse to believe that a man as powerful as Amit Shah can’t get a Delhi road reopened. If he wants, he can get it reopened in two minutes. He doesn’t want to reopen it. Who benefits most from the situation at Shaheen Bagh? BJP does. They don’t want the road to reopen, they only want to indulge in politics over it).”

Over the past 10 days, Shaheen Bagh has been among the main rallying points for BJP leaders. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too brought up the protest at the South East Delhi locality, which entered its 51st day Monday.

Previously, union ministers Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, Hardeep Puri, and Harsh Vardhan have accused AAP and Congress of orchestrating and funding the protests.

While the Congress has openly supported the protesting women, AAP leaders have stayed away from the protest site.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told a news channel that he stands with the protesters but no senior leader has visited the site so far. Only area MLA Amanatullah Khan has been seen in the area regularly.

On Monday, Kejriwal said the BJP had no agenda for Delhi and that is why it keeps bringing up Shaheen Bagh. “I say schools should improve, they say Shaheen Bagh, I talk about hospitals, they say Shaheen Bagh. They do not have an agenda. They want to mislead people and divert them from Delhi-related issues. The Shaheen Bagh issue must be resolved. I have said several times that the protesters have the right to protest, but blocking the road is creating problems,” he said.

