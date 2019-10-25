Hard luck at the hustings for former IAS, police officials

Out of two former IAS officers and four former police officials in the election fray, three emerged victorious.

In the Loha seat, former IAS officer Shyam Sunder Shinde won by 50,000 votes. Shinde contested as a Peasants and Workers Party candidate. In Nandurbar’s Shahada, Rajesh Padvi, a former inspector, defeated former minister Padmakar Walvi.

In Maan, retired IAS officer Prabhakar Deshmukh lost to BJP’s Jaykumar Gore.

In Nallasopara, former Assistant Commissioner of Police and encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma from the Shiv Sena lost to Kshitij Thakur of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi.

Meanwhile in the Lok Sabha bypoll, another retired IAS officer, Shriniwas Patil, also a former Governor, defeated BJP’s Udayanraje Bhosale.