Harchandpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

The Harchandpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Rakesh Singh. The Harchandpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

harchandpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashok Kumar IND 2 10th Pass 49 Rs 13,02,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bachchu Lal IND 0 Illiterate 62 Rs 1,83,772 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Girja Shankar Sabka Dal United 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 47,02,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rahul Kumar IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 2,65,686 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rahul Rajpoot SP 0 Graduate 25 Rs 2,75,97,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 8,79,400 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Singh BJP 2 Graduate 46 Rs 33,62,72,775 ~ 33 Crore+ / Rs 93,31,380 ~ 93 Lacs+ Ram Mohan Sahu Parivartan Samaj Party 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 68,38,100 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ram Swaroop Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 22,38,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rupesh Chandra Vishwakarma IND 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 41,438 ~ 41 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sher Bahadur BSP 3 Graduate 36 Rs 1,12,82,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Vikram Singh INC 2 12th Pass 60 Rs 2,67,73,231 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushma Log Party 0 Graduate 32 Rs 5,54,009 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vimal Kishor AAP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 87,18,873 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

harchandpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rakesh Singh INC 0 Graduate 41 Rs 27,61,28,756 ~ 27 Crore+ / Rs 1,28,24,656 ~ 1 Crore+ Amit Singh IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 41,350 ~ 41 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Harishchandra Bharat Kranti Rakshak Party 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 36,600 ~ 36 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kanchan Verma BJP 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 1,77,01,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manish Kumar Singh BSP 4 Graduate 31 Rs 4,35,93,894 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,32,342 ~ 1 Crore+ Mohd. Imran IUML 0 Graduate 26 Rs 26,000 ~ 26 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra Kumar Yadav RLD 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 20,80,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 15,03,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Baran Jan Adhikar Manch 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 52,61,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramchandra Manavtawadi Samaj Party 0 10th Pass 25 Rs 42,950 ~ 42 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 33,25,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sirazul Haq IND 2 Graduate 63 Rs 34,91,956 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 1,12,890 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sunil Kumar Tiwari Peace Party 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 23,19,190 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 10,89,500 ~ 10 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

harchandpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Surendra Vikram Singh SP 1 12th Pass 55 Rs 1,40,88,751 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 23,04,806 ~ 23 Lacs+ Dharmendra IND 0 Graduate 25 Rs 75,30,000 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Kumar Singh RSBP 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 6,28,919 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Indrapal IJP 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish JKP 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 5,75,485 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaynarayan BSP 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 1,30,98,360 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,60,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Manish Kumar Singh PECP 5 Graduate 26 Rs 62,60,500 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 37,11,688 ~ 37 Lacs+ Mohd. Najeem Khan NLP 0 8th Pass 0 Rs 2,30,700 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra Kumar Singh BJP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 38,55,817 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 7,62,999 ~ 7 Lacs+ Pradeep Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 9,06,300 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Radheshyam JD(U) 1 Graduate 26 Rs 35,91,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Ram Bhadur IND 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 12,38,521 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Chandra JPS 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 10,98,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Chandra Chaurasiya MwSP 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 95,000 ~ 95 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Kumar Yadav AITC 3 Post Graduate 36 Rs 9,31,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 3,20,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Samarjeet PMSP 0 Graduate 35 Rs 25,47,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 19,920 ~ 19 Thou+ Sanjay Kumar MBCOI 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 9,31,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Ganesh Lodhi INC 2 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 67,11,328 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

