Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats.

The Hapur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Vijay Pal. The Hapur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Hapur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Hapur Election Result 2017

hapur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vijay Pal BJP 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 1,06,76,358 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 37,32,119 ~ 37 Lacs+ Anju Urf Muskan RLD 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 42,54,513 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Sen Sarvodaya Bharat Party 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 3,85,63,559 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 81,83,174 ~ 81 Lacs+ Chandra Pal Singh Swatantra Jantaraj Party 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 3,50,466 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 6,25,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Dharmendra Singh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 38 Rs 83,07,121 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gajraj Singh INC 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 6,07,90,468 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Lala Ram Gautam IND 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 17,15,855 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajpal Singh IND 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 13,03,107 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shripal Singh BSP 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 9,69,23,725 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 2,84,66,450 ~ 2 Crore+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

