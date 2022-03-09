Handia (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Handia (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Handia Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BSP candidate Hakim Lal. The Handia seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

handia Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Hakim Lal BSP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 70,44,372 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 28,39,029 ~ 28 Lacs+ Awadhesh Kumar IND 1 Graduate 49 Rs 3,39,22,135 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,32,60,615 ~ 1 Crore+ Mangala Prasad IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 3,84,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mithai Lal Bahujan Awam Party 1 Post Graduate 64 Rs 19,00,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nidhi Yadav SP 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 1,62,10,012 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 29,766 ~ 29 Thou+ Prabhat Tripathi IND 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 4,68,65,178 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 23,45,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ Pramila Devi Apna Dal (Soneylal) 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 4,30,65,859 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 87,15,000 ~ 87 Lacs+ Sneh Lata Yadav Naveen Samajwadi Dal 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 45,90,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Vijay Bahadur RLD 1 Post Graduate 41 Rs 4,07,600 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Handia candidate of from Mahesh Narayan Singh Uttar Pradesh. Handia Election Result 2012

handia Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mahesh Narayan Singh SP 5 Graduate 57 Rs 3,48,35,228 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 6,36,238 ~ 6 Lacs+ Dr. Rakeshdhar Tripathi PMSP 0 Doctorate 54 Rs 3,13,99,784 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gyan Prakash IND 1 Graduate 45 Rs 40,62,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jahida Khatoon LD 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 75,15,000 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Jeet Lal IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 3,26,441 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj QED 0 Not Given 31 Rs 3,95,200 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Mohammad Naseem Ansari IND 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 1,57,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajeev (advocate) IJP 1 Post Graduate 48 Rs 15,55,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Tripathi INC 0 Graduate 66 Rs 4,31,02,603 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkumari Pasi IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 15,58,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Milan BSP 0 Literate 51 Rs 18,75,567 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 4,92,393 ~ 4 Lacs+ Satyanarayan Bind RLM 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 5,32,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vidya Kant BJP 0 8th Pass 62 Rs 1,19,43,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 36,00,000 ~ 36 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

