Hamirpur, Dantewada, Badharghat bye-election results 2019 LIVE updates: Counting of votes underway
Hamirpur, Dantewada, Badharghat Bye-Election Results 2019 Live Updates: The bypoll in Dantewada, which recorded a turnout of 53.25 per cent, was necessitated after the death of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi in a Naxal attack in April.
Hamirpur, Dantewada, Badharghat bye-election results 2019 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the assembly bypolls held on September 23 in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur, Tripura’s Badharghat and Kerala’s Pala — is underway.
Both the Congress and the BJP are eyeing victory in the Naxal-affected Dantewada seat, while in Pala, the outcome is expected to be a litmus test for the ruling CPIM-led LDF after its rout in the Lok Sabha polls. In Hamirpur, the contest is mainly between BJP’s Yuvraj Singh, Hardeepak Bishad from the Congress, Samajwadi Party’s Manoj Prajapati and Naushad Ali of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Badharghat BJP spokesperson Dr Ashok Sinha said the party was upbeat of securing a “comfortable win”.
The bypoll in Dantewada, which recorded a turnout of 53.25 per cent, was necessitated after the death of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi in a Naxal attack in April. Pala Assembly seat, which fell vacant after Kerala Congress (M) veteran K M Mani died in April, recorded a 71.41 per cent turnout. On the other hand, the Hamirpur seat, which recorded 51 per cent voting, was vacated following the conviction of BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Chandel in a 22-year-old murder case and bye-elections at Badharghat constituency which saw a voter turnout of 79.29 per cent, was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Dilip Sarkar on April 1 this year.
The results of Hamirpur, Dantewada, Badharghat and Pala bye-election will come out today. Follow LIVE updates
In Pala, LDF leads in panchayat where UDF had big gains in LS polls
Mani C Kappan's leads in Pala have come surprisingly in the Ramapuram panchayat, where the UDF candidate had massive gains in the 2019 LS polls. So this is a reversal of sorts. Ramapuram incidentally is also a place where PJ Joseph, the rebel leader of the Kerala Congress holds influence. So have votes with allegiance to Joseph gone to the LDF camp? Many people think so.
Badharghat bypoll was necessitated due to death of sitting MLA Dilip Sarkar
The Badharghat bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Dilip Sarkar on April 1 this year. While both BJP and Congress said there was no major violence, CPI(M) alleged that their polling agents were thrown out of elections centres in many areas. “Elections were held peacefully across all polling booths. There were some EVM malfunction issues in around 5 polling booths. These units were replaced immediately. As per latest reports, 79.29 per cent voters have turned out to cast their mandate. There is no report of violence”, Debbarma said. Read More
Badharghat assembly bypoll: The constituency in Tripura saw a voter turnout of 79.29 per cent
Bye-elections at Badharghat assembly constituency in Tripura saw a voter turnout of 79.29 per cent till 5 pm, officials said. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Returning Officer Tarun Debbarma said elections were held peaceful even though EVM glitches were reported in 5 polling booths.
Pala Bypoll results: At 9:15 am, how do the candidates stand?
Pala Bypoll results:
Right, so here are the votes won by each candidate at this time Mani C Kappan (LDF): 4,263 vote Jose Tom (UDF): 4,101 vote N Hari (NDA): 1,929 vote
Hamirpur bypoll results: Total nine candidates contested in the election
According to a statement issued by the CEO’s office, total nine candidates contested in the election and there were total 4.01 lakh registered voters in the Vidhan Sabha constituency. A total of 572 Electronic Voting Machines, 572 Ballot Units and 619 VVPATs were prepared for a total of 476 booths and 256 police centre. In the election, all the booths had VVPAT facility. Read More
Who is fighting agaist whom in Hamirpur?
The Hamirpur seat was vacated following the conviction of BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Chandel in a 22-year-old murder case. The contest is expected to be mainly between BJP’s Yuvraj Singh, Hardeepak Bishad from the Congress, Samajwadi Party’s Manoj Prajapati and Naushad Ali of the Bahujan Samaj Party.
Hamirpur bypoll results: 51 per cent voting was recorded on Hamirpur Vidhan Sabha seat
Bypoll on the Hamirpur Vidhan Sabha seat recorded 51 per cent voting. According to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) , the polling was peaceful and no untoward incident was reported. While there were reports of “boycott” of polling in some villages over local issues, matters were resolved by the intervention of the district administration, officials said.
Pal bypoll results | First leads are in: LDF's Mani C Kappan in front by 211 votes
Pal bypoll results: Mani C Kappan, the leader of the NCP and the candidate put forward by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Pala, is ahead of UDF candidate Jose Tom in the initial leads. The leads have come in the Ramapuram panchayat. Kappan leads over Jose Tom by 211 votes. That's very good news for the LDF.
In Dantewada, the entire counting process will go on till 20 rounds
The vote count will began at 8 am at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) campus in Dantewada district headquarters, where security has been stepped up, a poll official said. Postal ballots were first taken up for counting which will be followed by votes cast in the EVMs, he said, adding the entire process will go on till 20 rounds. After completion of counting, votes polled in Electronic Voting Machines and matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs at any five polling booths in the constituency will be carried out.
Pala bypoll results: Counting of postal votes begins
For over half a century, the Pala Assembly constituency stood behind one man — Kerala Congress (M) chief K M Mani. But after 54 years, constituents will chose a new representative. The seat went to polls earlier this week on Monday, registering a 71.41 per cent voter turnout. The results today are crucial for the KC(M) as a setback will not only be a blot on Mani’s legacy, but also indicate a clear message for the party which has held the seat since its inception. Follow Pala election results live updates
Welcome to our LIVE blog
Welcome to our LIVE blog. The counting of votes for the assembly bypolls in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur, Tripura’s Badharghat and Kerala's Pala is underway. Follow to get the latest updates from all the four constituencies today!
In Dantewada, stakes are high for the BJP as it is fighting to retain the seat. The ruling party in the state, Congress has admitted that there is a reason to worry in the seat. Nine candidates are in the fray for the seat, which was the only one in Bastar division that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win in last year’s Assembly election.
“The election on the Hamirpur seat took place peacefully and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the district. I have talked to the District Magistrate and he has confirmed that no absolute boycott was reported from any of the polling booths,” said CEO Lakku Venkateshwarlu. According to a statement issued by the CEO’s office, total nine candidates contested in the election and there were total 4.01 lakh registered voters in the Vidhan Sabha constituency. A total of 572 Electronic Voting Machines, 572 Ballot Units and 619 VVPATs were prepared for a total of 476 booths and 256 police centre. In the election, all the booths had VVPAT facility.
Speaking about Badharghat, Returning Officer Tarun Debbarma had said elections were held peaceful even though EVM glitches were reported in 5 polling booths. In Pala, the outcome of the bypoll would be decide not only the fate of UDF ally Kerala Congress (M), but also the future of politics in central Kerala, where both LDF and NDA have been reaching out to the regional party which has a support base among Christians.
