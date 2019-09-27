Hamirpur, Dantewada, Badharghat bye-election results 2019 LIVE updates: Counting of votes underway

Hamirpur, Dantewada, Badharghat bye-election results 2019 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the assembly bypolls held on September 23 in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur, Tripura’s Badharghat and Kerala’s Pala — is underway.

Both the Congress and the BJP are eyeing victory in the Naxal-affected Dantewada seat, while in Pala, the outcome is expected to be a litmus test for the ruling CPIM-led LDF after its rout in the Lok Sabha polls. In Hamirpur, the contest is mainly between BJP’s Yuvraj Singh, Hardeepak Bishad from the Congress, Samajwadi Party’s Manoj Prajapati and Naushad Ali of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Badharghat BJP spokesperson Dr Ashok Sinha said the party was upbeat of securing a “comfortable win”.

The bypoll in Dantewada, which recorded a turnout of 53.25 per cent, was necessitated after the death of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi in a Naxal attack in April. Pala Assembly seat, which fell vacant after Kerala Congress (M) veteran K M Mani died in April, recorded a 71.41 per cent turnout. On the other hand, the Hamirpur seat, which recorded 51 per cent voting, was vacated following the conviction of BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Chandel in a 22-year-old murder case and bye-elections at Badharghat constituency which saw a voter turnout of 79.29 per cent, was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Dilip Sarkar on April 1 this year.